Brewers rally for 6-5 win on Gomez’s eighth-inning homer

MILWAUKEE -- While watching the Brewers drop back-to-back games to the Atlanta Braves this week, Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell never once felt like his team was run off the field.

So he wasn’t panicked Wednesday when the Brewers found themselves in a 4-0 hole against right-hander Julio Teheran and the Braves at Miller Park.

Center fielder Carlos Gomez rewarded Counsell’s faith, belting two home runs -- including a three-run, go-ahead shot in the eighth inning -- as the Brewers avoided a three-game sweep by rallying for a 6-5 victory.

“Those were three pretty good games,” said Counsell, whose team had won a season-high eight in a row before facing Atlanta.

Brewers right-hander Mike Fiers came into the game riding high after allowing only three runs in his three previous starts, including seven shutout innings his last time out.

But two home runs in the third inning -- a three-run shot by Braves center fielder Cameron Maybin and a solo blast by first baseman Kelly Johnson -- put Fiers and the Brewers in a fairly deep hole against Teheran, who didn’t allow a hit until Khris Davis’ two-run homer in the fourth.

”Just tried to keep my team in there,“ Fiers said. ”Giving up four isn’t ideal, but I tried to keep it there after that.

“I lost my command and struggled for a couple of hitters, but I was able to get it back. I was just trying to battle and keep the team right there. The way we’ve been swinging the bats the last week, week and a half, I knew we had a chance.”

Teheran, though, was making that difficult. He had only allowed one other hit -- a solo home run by Gomez in the seventh that made it a one-run game -- and struck out eight in seven innings.

“He’s competing his butt off and I think that’s what is important,” Braves catcher Ryan Larvarnway said. “Sometimes it takes a little kick in the pants for him to flip the switch to get angry and real competitive.”

Teheran got that kick in the pants in the first inning, walking two before working out of the jam. He finished the day with three free passes but struck out eight.

“I got a little mad (in the first after the walks),” Teheran said. “You want to get deep in the game.”

Two bloop hits off right-hander Luis Avilan got things started for Milwaukee in the eighth. Avilan stuck out catcher Jonathan Lucroy for the first out but left a 3-1 slider over the plate just enough for Gomez to crack it into the bullpen in left field, putting the Brewers ahead.

“He threw me a really good one the first pitch,” Gomez said. “I never thought he’d throw me a fastball; the curveball is the best pitch he has and he knows I‘m aggressive. He threw me a good changeup on the plate and I put a pretty good swing on it.”

It was the third multi-home run game of Gomez’s career and his first in nearly two seasons.

“We haven’t gotten him out there much when he’s been 100 percent, but he’s there now,” Counsell said. “He’s going to do that. That’s going to happen.”

Brewers right-hander Francisco Rodriguez gave up a leadoff single in the ninth to pinch-hitter Pedro Ciriaco, but Lucroy caught him trying to steal second with one out.

Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez challenged the call, but after an estimated 1-minute, 15-second review, the call was confirmed. With two outs, Rodriguez closed it out by getting Maybin to fly out for center, clinching his 19th save in as many chances this season.

NOTES: Brewers manager Craig Counsell gave RF Ryan Braun the day off. Braun had been battling a sore wrist. 3B Aramis Ramirez also got the day off, but both are expected to be back in the lineup Friday at Los Angeles, Counsell said. ... Braves 1B Freddie Freeman is still receiving treatment on his right wrist back in Atlanta. He was eligible to come off the disabled list last Friday but isn’t expected to return until sometime after the All-Star break. ... Milwaukee RHP Matt Garza, placed on the 15-day DL earlier this week with right shoulder tendonitis, did some light throwing Wednesday and will do so again next week, according to Counsell. Another injured Milwaukee RHP, Wily Peralta, is on track to begin a rehab assignment after the break. Counsell said Peralta would probably need 2-3 minor league starts before returning -- optimistically -- sometime in late July.