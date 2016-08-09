Braves edge Brewers on 12th-inning sac fly

MILWAUKEE -- As far as highlights go, there's nothing glamorous about a sacrifice fly but when it comes on the road with the bases loaded in the 12th inning -- as Gordon Beckham did Monday night in Milwaukee -- it's about as beautiful a play one will see in baseball.

"It is easier said than done when you are up there trying," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "Man, he put a good swing on that ball. He knocked the heck out of it. ... He did exactly what he needed to do, get the ball in the air right there."

Beckham's fly ball sent home Matt Kemp and proved the difference in the Braves' 4-3 victory over the Brewers, extending their winning streak to three games.

"I got a pitch over the plate and was able to get it done," Beckham said.

After going scoreless since A.J. Pierzynski's home run in the fifth, Kemp got things started in the 12th by drawing a leadoff walk off Carlos Torres (2-2), who was out for his third inning.

Torres had only thrown 19 pitches to that point but threw eight to Kemp, who fouled off two straight 3-2 offerings before taking ball four.

Nick Markakis, who had homered in the second inning, sent Kemp to third with a ground-rule double to center and with nobody out, Torres loaded the bases with an intentional walk to Adonis Garcia.

The move backfired when Beckham lined a 2-1 fastball to deep center and making matters worse for Milwaukee, Keon Broxton couldn't hold onto the catch, which allowed Beckham to reach and keep the bases loaded.

Blaine Boyer came on and caught a break when Pierzynski chopped into a double play at first. Hernan Perez made a quick throw to get the lead runner at the plate and catcher Martin Maldonado's relay arrived a split-second ahead of Pierzynski.

Boyer got out of the inning by inducing a pop-out from Chase d'Arnaud but Milwaukee couldn't cash in on a one-out single by Broxton in the bottom of the inning against Jim Johnson, who earned his ninth save of the year.

Johnson was one of four Atlanta relievers who combined for six scoreless innings. Brandon Cunniff (1-0) preceded Johnson with two scoreless innings for the win.

"It was just a game for both teams, late in the game, there wasn't that much offense," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. "From the fifth inning on, there weren't a lot of scoring opportunities."

Making his second career start, Braves starter Rob Whalen went six innings and allowed three runs and five hits. He struck out seven and walked one.

"Last game I was trying to do too much and was yanking it out of the zone," Whalen said. "Tonight I tried to be aggressive in the zone and let them hit it into the ground like I did. I got a handful of ground balls."

Brewers starter Zach Davies allowed three runs and up eight hits but didn't walk a batter in seven innings.

"(I'm) frustrated a little bit with my outing but at the same time, I can take some positives from it," said Davies, who allowed more than two runs in a start for the first time since June 30. "It's tough going into extra innings and being on the losing side of things but there's always tomorrow."

Markakis put the Braves on the board in the second, when Davies missed his mark with an 0-2 fastball and Markakis sent it to right for his sixth homer of the year.

Milwaukee tied the game in the second on Broxton's RBI double to shallow right, but the Braves pulled back ahead in the fourth, when Freddie Freeman doubled and scored on Kemp's base hit to right.

Pierzynski gave the Braves a two-run lead with his two-out home run in the fifth, and Martin Maldonado tied the score with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning.

NOTES: Milwaukee placed RHP Junior Guerra on the 15-day disabled list Monday with soreness in his right elbow. RHP Wily Peralta will be recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to replace GuerraTuesday in the rotation. ... The Brewers also optioned RHP David Goforth to Colorado Springs and recalled RHP Rob Scahill to join the relief corps. Goforth had appeared in three games since being recalled last week and allowed five earned runs in three innings. Milwaukee claimed Scahill after he spent parts of the last two seasons with the Pirates, who designated him for assignment July 12. ... Atlanta placed RHP Chris Withrow on the 15-day disabled list Monday with right elbow inflammation and recalled RHP Chaz Roe from Triple-A Gwinnett. Withrow has appeared in 40 games this season for Atlanta, going 2-0 with a 3.31 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings.