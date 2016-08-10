Jenkins silences Brewers in Braves' victory

MILWAUKEE -- The way Tyrell Jenkins was pitching, the last thing the Atlanta Braves -- themselves on a bit of a good run -- wanted Tuesday night was to send him home with a loss.

It took a little while, but they finally found a way.

Jenkins allowed just one run over six solid innings, and Nick Markakis and Adonis Garcia hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the seventh inning to lead the Braves to a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

"Tyrell kept us in the game," Markakis said. "He kept us in the game, he gave us a chance. We got some timely hitting and ended up winning the ballgame."

Jenkins (2-2) scattered three hits and a walk while striking out three.

The only blemish on Jenkins' line was a solo home run by Ryan Braun to lead off the fourth. It was only the third earned run allowed by Jenkins over his past three starts, spanning 18 innings.

"He just keeps pitching," said Atlanta manager Brian Snitker, whose team won its fourth in a row and clinched its third consecutive series victory. "He made pitches when he had to. Other than the homer, he was really good."

Jenkins, though, was in danger of taking a second straight no-decision as Atlanta's offense struggled to accomplish anything against Wily Peralta, who was pitching in the majors for the first time since June 12.

"There was a lot of emotion," said Peralta, who was Milwaukee's Opening Day starter but wound up being demoted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 12 after going 4-7 with a 6.68 ERA. "I felt like I was making my debut today. It's been like two months since the last time I pitched here, so I was excited."

Peralta (4-8) put up zeros through the first six innings, but after taking the mound in the seventh for the first time this season, he allowed a leadoff walk to Freddie Freeman and a base hit to Matt Kemp.

Markakis tied the game with a base hit to center, scoring Freeman and ending Peralta's day. Michael Blazek came on and allowed a single to Garcia, putting the Braves up 2-1, but escaped the inning without further damage.

"He made good pitches to Freeman, and Kemp hit a ground ball through" manager Craig Counsell said of Peralta. "I didn't see anything different, just a tough at-bat and a ground ball through the hole. He was still going strong."

Two walks and an error gave the Braves three baserunners over the first three innings, but they didn't get hit off Peralta until Erick Aybar led off the fourth with a single, extending his hitting streak to 14 games.

Aybar got caught in a rundown while trying to steal second, and Braun put Milwaukee on the board in the bottom of the fourth with his 19th home run of the season.

The Brewers would manage just three baserunners the rest of the way, with one being caught trying to steal and another being wiped out in a double play.

"We just didn't get anything going," Counsell said. "We had some shots in the first two innings, but they caught all of our ground balls. They were in the right place for all our ground balls tonight, and in the seventh, they got some ground balls through."

Mauricio Cabrera worked a perfect ninth for his third save, capping off a four-inning shutout effort from the Braves bullpen.

NOTES: INF Hernan Perez started at second base and batted in the cleanup spot for Milwaukee on Tuesday, marking his fourth time in the No. 4 slot in the lineup this season. He went 0-for-4. Perez is batting .329 (28-for-85) with five doubles, four home runs and 17 RBIs in 21 games since the All-Star break. ... Brewers OF Domingo Santana is 0-for-6 through two rehab games for Class A Wisconsin. Santana has been sidelined since June 8 with a sore right elbow. ... Braves RF Nick Markakis is batting .353 (30-for-85) since the All-Star break with eight extra-base hits and 14 RBIs. He is 8-for-17 over the past four games. ... Atlanta has won six of its past seven and 10 of 14 contests.