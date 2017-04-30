Kemp's three homers lead Braves past Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Matt Kemp had hit two home runs in a game 11 times before, but never in his 11-year career had he belted three.

That changed Saturday, though, as Kemp set a personal record with three of the Atlanta Braves' four home runs in an 11-3 romp over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

"It felt great," said Kemp, who has reached base in six straight games. "Especially the way were hit the ball today. offensively, we've been doing pretty good job of putting up runs. People are starting to go right now. That's a good sign."

He wasn't the only contributor on offense, either. The Braves combined for a season-high 20 hits -- their highest total since getting 21 on Sept. 2, 2008 -- with Kemp, Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis each recording three and Tyler Flowers leading the way with four.

The Braves had been averaging four runs per game through their first 20 contests but have put up 21 runs in their last two.

"How do you explain it?," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "A week ago, we were having a hard time hitting the gap but it can change that quick. It was nice having guys break out."

Atlanta's hot bats helped pick up left-hander Jamie Garcia, who struggled with his command and walked a season-high five batters but limited the Brewers to two runs on three hits with three strikeouts over six innings.

He looked like he might not make it long after allowing a bases-loaded walk in the first inning but escaped by getting Henan Perez to bounce into a double play.

He cruised from there, retiring nine of his next 10 batters.

"He did a great job of limiting damage," Snitker said. "Jamie just kept pitching and kept pitching."

Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson wasn't quite as lucky. He gave up 11 hits and a walk, but surrendered five runs over five innings, including Kemp's first home run -- a two-run shot to right in the fifth.

"He struggled tonight," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He left fastballs up, really. They are swinging the bats well. We're catching a team that's got a lot of guys hot right now."

Nelson, staked to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, avoided early jams with a pair of outfield assists but Freeman's RBI double in the third tied the game at 1 and the Braves took a 2-1 lead on Flowers' run-scoring single in the fourth.

But Nelson gave up a one-out double to Ender Inciarte in the fifth. He took third on an error by Jonathan Villar and scored on a passed ball.

Nelson retired Adonis Garcia on a bouncer to third but Freeman followed with a single and Kemp broke the game open, with a first-pitch homer to center, giving the Braves a 5-1 lead.

"They put some good swings on some good pitches," Nelson said. "There were probably a couple of pitches where I could have had a different pitch selection. We might have had a different result.

"Can't change the pitch I threw now."

Garcia retired nine in a row before a one-out pinch-hit single by Keon Broxton in the fifth. Walks to Jonathan Villar and Ryan Braun loaded the bases and Broxton scored on a wild pitch before Garcia escaped by getting pinch-hitter Jesus Aguilar to fly out to right.

Kemp's second home run came in the seventh, a one-out shot off Tommy Milone. Nick Markakis singled and scored on a base hit by Flowers and Dansby Swanson followed with a two-run homer to left.

Kemp struck once more in the eighth, this time off Jhan Marinez.

NOTES: Brewers RHP Junior Guerra threw a 45-pitch bullpen session Saturday as he works his way back from a calf injury suffered three innings into his Opening Day start. ... Braves RHP Mauricio Cabrera worked two scoreless innings Saturday in a minor league rehab appearance with Class A Florida. He's expected to continue his assignment next week with Triple-A Gwinett. Cabrera has been out all season with soreness in his right shoulder. ... Brewers 3B Travis Shaw suffered a right hand contusion after being hit by a Jamie Garcia pitch Saturday and left the game in the sixth inning.