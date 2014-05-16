Preview: Braves at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals took two of three games from Atlanta earlier this month and attempt to win another series from the visiting Braves when the teams open a three-game set on Friday. St. Louis’ success concluded a stretch in which Atlanta lost eight of nine contests and the Braves have rebounded to go 4-2 since despite losing to San Francisco on Wednesday. The Cardinals defeated the Chicago Cubs on Thursday to win for the third time in four games.

St. Louis moved back above .500 with the victory over Chicago but remains a distant five games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. Atlanta holds the lead in the NL East and has enjoyed success against NL Central teams, winning nine of 12 this season despite losing the recent series to the Cardinals. Braves starter Ervin Santana has yet to lose with this new team and will oppose Lance Lynn.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, Fox Sports South (Atlantic), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Ervin Santana (4-0, 1.99 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (4-2, 3.83)

Santana blanked Chicago on five hits over seven innings while winning his last outing. He has given up one run or fewer in four of his six starts and has 43 strikeouts against nine walks in 40 2/3 innings. Santana is 1-1 with a 4.73 ERA in two career starts against the Cardinals.

Lynn is 0-2 over his last four starts after opening the season with four consecutive victories. The 27-year-old lost to Pittsburgh in his last turn when he gave up four runs and nine hits in six innings. Lynn is 1-2 with a 4.05 ERA in three career starts against the Braves.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis C Yadier Molina is 7-for-16 over his last four contests to raise his average to .315.

2. Braves OF B.J. Upton is 3-for-17 with 13 strikeouts over the last six games.

3. Cardinals SS Jhonny Peralta is 3-for-25 against Santana.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Cardinals 3