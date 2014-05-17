Preview: Braves at Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves knew May presented a daunting schedule, with six games each against the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants plus four against defending World Series champion Boston. The first half of the month has proven to be a struggle for the Braves, who play the second contest of a three-game set at St. Louis on Saturday looking to improve on their 5-9 May record. The Cardinals, who captured two of three games at Atlanta last week, took the series opener 5-2 to win for the fourth time in five games.

The Cardinals pounded out 13 hits in the opener and have averaged five runs in their past five contests. The top six spots in the St. Louis lineup combined to go 12-for-23 Friday with five runs scored and four RBIs. The Braves, who went 1-5 against the Giants and are 1-3 against St. Louis with the series against Boston looming in the month’s final week, have dropped three of their past four and are 5-11 since April 29.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Aaron Harang (4-3, 2.98 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Shelby Miller (5-2, 3.22)

Harang has pitched well in his past two outings after giving up nine runs in Miami on April 30, allowing six earned runs in 12 innings in going 1-1. That one loss was to St. Louis on May 5, when he gave up four runs – two earned – with six strikeouts in six innings. Harang struck out nine in six innings Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two runs in a 5-2 Atlanta victory.

Miller has recovered from a rough start to the season, winning his past four starts while posting a 2.86 ERA. He beat the Braves in Atlanta on May 5, allowing two runs on six hits in five innings, and is 2-1 lifetime against Atlanta. Miller continues to battle control issues with 27 walks – tied for most in the majors – but has only allowed seven earned runs during his winning streak.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cardinals have scored 19 runs in Miller’s past three starts.

2. Atlanta has allowed five runs or more in six of its past 11 defeats.

3. St. Louis OF Matt Holliday is 10 RBIs away from the 1,000 career mark.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Cardinals 4