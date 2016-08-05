Preview: Braves at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are getting healthy but are looking for a boost in their battle for a National League wild-card spot as they return home Friday to open a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. Leadoff hitter Matt Carpenter is expected to play in the opener after missing 29 games with a strained right oblique, while infielders Jhonny Peralta and Brandon Moss came off the disabled list earlier this week.

But the focus for St. Louis currently is on its starting rotation, which has posted a 5.55 ERA since the All-Star break and has failed to reach the sixth inning eight times in the last 11 games. Yadier Molina is hitting .355 over his last 17 games, but his 16-game hitting streak ended Wednesday. Atlanta is one of three teams with a worse rotation ERA since the break, piecing together a unit since All-Star Julio Teheran is on the disabled list with a strained right lat muscle and Matt Wisler was demoted to Triple-A last week. Two Braves bring double-digit hitting streaks into the series, as Ender Inciarte has hit in 15 straight contests while Erick Aybar is riding a 10-game streak.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Joel De La Cruz (0-3, 3.80 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Jaime Garcia (7-8, 4.30)

De La Cruz made the third start of his rookie season Sunday against Philadelphia and gave Atlanta’s patchwork rotation a boost, throwing 4 1/3 scoreless innings in a 2-1 victory. He was pounded for seven runs in a start on July 4 but pitched better in seven appearances out of the bullpen afterward, giving up three runs in 7 1/3 frames while recording seven strikeouts. De La Cruz has not made back-to-back starts since losing to Cleveland and Philadelphia prior to the All-Star break.

Garcia has struggled to replicate last year’s success (10-6, 2.43 ERA) thanks in part to allowing nearly one home run every nine innings after surrendering only 0.4 per nine frames a season ago. He posted a 3.47 ERA through the first two months of 2016 but has posted a 5.11 mark and .305 opponents’ batting average in 11 starts since. Garcia gave up six runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings Saturday against the Marlins, marking the third time in his last five starts he has surrendered four or more runs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta RHP Aaron Blair likely would have been recalled from the minors to start Saturday’s middle game before injuring his left knee during a bullpen session Wednesday at Triple-A Gwinnett.

2. Carpenter, who was hitting .298 with a .988 OPS before the injury, is expected to rotate defensively between second and third base.

3. St. Louis has lost four of its last five contests, allowing 34 runs in that stretch.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Braves 2