Preview: Braves at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are struggling to score runs, but their minimum effort led them to a much-needed series-opening victory Friday against the Atlanta Braves. The Cardinals host the Braves on Saturday after claiming a 1-0 decision for their second victory in six games - a stretch during which they have scored only 15 runs.

The Cardinals are hoping Jaime Garcia set the tone for their struggling starting rotation after working eight innings on Friday and driving in the game’s only run. The Braves did get a 5 1/3-frame effort from Joel De La Cruz as their bullpen faces a potentially heavy workload in Saturday’s contest. Atlanta's Freddie Freeman is struggling, going 1-for-20 with 11 strikeouts over his last five games. Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a leadoff single in the first inning and has recorded at least one hit in 22 of his last 23 contests.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUPS: Braves RH Roberto Hernandez (2015: 3-5, 4.36 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (10-6, 2.99)

Atlanta turns to the journeyman Hernandez, who inked a minor-league contract on July 15 after being signed and released by Toronto twice since December. He struggled at Triple-A Gwinnett, allowing a .339 opponents’ batting average while giving up 21 hits in 14 2/3 innings. The 35-year-old Hernandez, who is 70-98 in 268 major-league appearances (217 starts), went 3-5 in 20 games (11 starts) with Houston last season.

The 24-year-old Martinez has shown last season’s performance (14-7, 3.01 ERA) was not a fluke, entering the weekend ranked eighth in the National League in WAR (3.6) while lowering his hits per nine innings from 8.4 to 7.4. His three-start winning streak ended with a no-decision Sunday at Miami as he allowed four runs and seven hits in seven innings. Martinez relies on a hard fastball/slider combination and holds opponents to a .173 average the first time through the batting order.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters before Friday’s game he expects RHP Julio Teheran, who is on the disabled list with a strained right lat muscle, to throw from flat ground on Saturday.

2. Cardinals 2B Matt Carpenter went 0-for-4 in his first game back from the disabled list.

3. Atlanta closer Jim Johnson is 2-1 with a 1.69 ERA and seven saves since coming off the disabled list on June 3.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Braves 1