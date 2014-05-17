Cardinals play small ball in 4-1 win

ST. LOUIS -- With only 23 homers this year and a team batting average that has not even reached .250, St. Louis is looking for alternative ways to score runs.

Enter the short game, more commonly used by softball teams who will spend as much time bunting and slap-hitting as they do swinging away.

Second baseman Kolten Wong and center fielder Peter Bourjos each bunted for two hits Saturday, helping the Cardinals scratch out enough offense to create a 4-1 win over Atlanta at sold-out Busch Stadium.

Wong also stole a base and scored twice, gifting catcher Yadier Molina a fourth-inning RBI on a 150-foot pop fly to second baseman Tyler Pastornicky. Bourjos’ well-placed safety squeeze bunt in the seventh scored first baseman Matt Adams with a critical insurance run.

“It was fun to watch the guys use their gifts,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. “We were able to manufacture runs with smart baseball plays.”

Starter Shelby Miller (6-2) turned in his best outing of the year, pitching seven innings for the first time. He allowed five hits, two walks and an unearned run in his 101-pitch effort, fanning seven.

Miller entered the game with an unsightly 27 walks in 44 2/3 innings but pounded the strike zone early and often. He threw 72 strikes, mixing in all four of his pitches.

“The thing today was to be more efficient,” he said. “I felt like I did that, but there’s still room for improvement. I threw a few backup curves.”

But the Atlanta offense, which came into the day hitting only .231 and averaging 3.2 runs per game, proved an ideal foil. Other than three hits from shortstop Andrelton Simmons, no one consistently had Miller’s number.

It took a fluky play for Simmons to score their only run in the second. He scampered home from third on a throwing error by Wong after pitcher Aaron Harang singled with two out.

Left fielder Matt Holliday threw behind Simmons and Wong might have had him with a good throw, but he short-hopped third baseman Matt Carpenter.

Otherwise, Atlanta (22-19) flailed to no avail again as it was held to four runs or fewer for the 21st time in 24 games. Manager Fredi Gonzalez might have showed some frustration in the fifth when he was ejected by plate umpire Ron Kulpa after Harang bunted into a 2-6-4 double play to erase Simmons’ leadoff double.

It was the first ejection of the year for Gonzalez, who came back out for seconds and thirds after getting booted. First base umpire and crew chief Eric Cooper loudly told Gonzalez to leave the dugout before the third argument.

“Yadi jumped into me,” Harang said. “I had to get out of his way. The ball was foul, but at the end of the day, we have to execute better. It’s one of those plays which isn’t reviewable. We just weren’t able to get to their pitchers.”

The Cardinals (23-20) snapped a 1-1 tie in the sixth when third baseman Matt Carpenter trotted home from third as catcher Evan Gattis threw wildly into center field, trying to catch Wong stealing. Wong moved to third and scored on a single by right fielder Allen Craig.

Closer Trevor Rosenthal overpowered the Braves in the ninth, picking up two strikeouts and getting three outs on nine pitches for his 13th save, his third in as many days.

It was the fourth straight win for St. Louis, tying its season high, and it happened in part because of hits which laid end-to-end might not have left the infield.

“I think today, you saw the best representation of what speed can do for us,” Matheny said.

NOTES: St. Louis RHP Lance Lynn was struck on his left foot by a line drive off the bat of Atlanta 3B Chris Johnson in the second inning on Friday night but still pitched seven innings and got the win. Lynn said his foot felt fine on Saturday, although manager Mike Matheny said there was swelling. There was no word on whether Lynn will make his next scheduled start Thursday night against Arizona. ... Atlanta starting pitchers entered Saturday’s game getting a meager 2.2 runs of support per game. ... Cardinals LF Matt Holliday needs 10 RBIs to reach 1,000 for his career, which would make him the 17th active player to get there.