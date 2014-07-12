Preview: Braves at Cubs

The Atlanta Braves are not acting like a major player in the National League East these days, but they’ll try to rectify the situation when they visit the Chicago Cubs on Saturday in the second contest of a three-game series. Atlanta, which is tied with Washington for first place, fell 5-4 on Friday for its fifth loss in six games after winning nine straight and 11 of its previous 12. Chicago prevailed on Justin Ruggiano’s walk-off single and has won two straight after losing six in a row.

”We were probably a little down a little bit after losing those two guys (pitchers Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel via trade to Oakland),‘’ Ruggiano told reporters. “They were two big guys in the clubhouse. But we have a tight group and we all pull for each other. We will be all right.” Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman drove in a pair of runs Friday and is 8-for-20 with five RBIs in five games since being named to the National League All-Star team. Atlanta’s Mike Minor is 5-0 in five career starts against the Cubs and opposes Edwin Jackson, who is winless in his last three turns but should receive plenty of attention as the trade deadline nears.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Mike Minor (2-5, 4.54 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Edwin Jackson (5-9, 5.05)

Minor, who hasn’t faced the Cubs since April 5, 2013, is winless in nine starts (0-3) since defeating Milwaukee 9-3 on May 19. The 26-year-old Tennessee native received a no-decision after allowing two runs and two hits in seven innings of Atlanta’s 4-3 loss to the Mets in New York on Monday. “I’ve just got to string (good starts) together,” Minor told the Albany (Ga.) Herald. “Be more consistent. That’s what I’ve been trying to do. Just hasn’t been happening, obviously.”

Jackson yielded four runs and seven hits while striking out six in six innings of a 9-3 loss at Cincinnati on Monday. The 30-year-old, who is on pace to make at least 30 starts for the eighth straight season, could be the next Cubs starter dealt prior to the July 31 trade deadline to a team such as the New York Yankees, which is desperate for a veteran starter or two. Jackson, who needs two strikeouts for 1,200 in his career, is 0-3 with a 3.89 ERA in eight games (six starts) versus Atlanta.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs CF Junior Lake (.217) went 0-for-4 on Friday and has one hit in his last 32 at-bats.

2. The Braves are 9-for-61 with runners in scoring position in their last six games.

3. Chicago 2B Arismendy Alcantara, who registered four hits Thursday in his second major-league game, singled with two out in the ninth inning Friday and recorded his first career stolen base to move into scoring position and set the stage for Ruggiano.

PREDICTION: Cubs 3, Braves 2