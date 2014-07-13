Preview: Braves at Cubs

One day after putting an end to a lengthy power outage, the Atlanta Braves look to head into the All-Star break on a winning note when they face the host Chicago Cubs in Sunday’s series finale. Chris Johnson belted a pair of two-run homers in Atlanta’s 11-6 romp on Saturday, providing two of the three blasts by the Braves after they hit only one in their previous 12 games. Johnson has thrived throughout his career at Wrigley Field, batting .337 with six home runs and 16 RBIs in 23 games.

Chicago’s Chris Coghlan is 4-for-6 with three doubles and four RBIs in the series, boosting his career batting average against Atlanta to .364 with 11 doubles. Rookie Arismendy Alcantara was called up from the minors earlier in the week when Darwin Barney went on paternity leave but is forcing the Cubs to rethink their long-range plans for him after he went 7-for-14 with five runs scored in his last three games. Chicago’s Travis Wood opposes Julio Teheran in the series finale.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), CSN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (8-6, 2.57 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Travis Wood (7-7, 4.64)

Consistency had been a hallmark of Teheran until his last start, when he was shelled for five runs and a season-high 11 hits over 3 1/3 innings in an 8-3 loss at the New York Mets. That followed a four-start span during which Teheran permitted a total of six earned runs and marked only the third time in 19 starts he yielded more than three. Teheran is 1-0 with a 3.32 ERA in three career starts against the Cubs.

Wood is winless in his last four starts, posting an 0-2 record and giving up three earned runs in each while pitching more than 5 1/3 innings only once. Control has been a major problem for Wood, who has 16 strikeouts and 14 walks over 20 1/3 frames in his last four outings. Wood turned in a strong performance in his lone career start against the Braves on Sept. 21, allowing one run on five hits in seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves SS Andrelton Simmons has multiple hits in eight of his last 11 games.

2. Cubs RF Justin Ruggiano is 5-for-9 with three RBIs in the series.

3. Braves RF Jason Heyward is riding a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Braves 6, Cubs 4