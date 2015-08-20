FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
August 21, 2015 / 3:33 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Braves at Cubs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

When the Chicago Cubs have needed someone to stop a slide, Jake Arrieta has been the man, and he’ll get a chance to do so when the Cubs host the Atlanta Braves to open a four-game series Thursday. Arrieta aims for his 12th consecutive quality start as the Cubs try to get back on track after dropping three straight following a nine-game winning streak.

The Braves have lost 18 of their last 20 road games after being swept in a three-game series in San Diego to start the week. Atlanta is averaging an major league-low 3.03 runs in 31 games since the All-Star break, but first baseman Freddie Freeman returned from the disabled list Wednesday and went 1-for-3 with a walk. Chicago dropped both ends of a two-game set with visiting Detroit but made a spirited comeback Wednesday behind homers from Dexter Fowler, Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber before losing 15-8. The Cubs hope to keep up their power hitting against Braves rookie Mike Foltynewicz, who has surrendered seven homers in 22 1/3 innings over his last four starts.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (4-4, 5.61 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (14-6, 2.39)

Foltynewicz has posted a 6.45 ERA in four starts since returning to the rotation July 29, and inconsistency has been his biggest issue. The 23-year-old gave up only two runs in two of those outings but was tagged for six runs in the other two. He surrendered six runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings in a loss to Arizona last time out.

Arrieta has posted a 1.35 ERA and held opponents to a .166 batting average during his string of 11 straight quality starts, which started on June 21. The 29-year-old is 8-1 over that stretch and won his third straight start by holding the Chicago White Sox to three runs (two earned) over 6 2/3 innings Saturday. Arrieta beat the Braves on July 19 in Atlanta, striking out 10 over seven scoreless frames, and is 1-1 with a 3.66 ERA in three career meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Fowler was 3-for-5 Wednesday and is 13-for-27 with eight runs scored during a seven-game hitting streak.

2. Braves CF Cameron Maybin is 13-for-31 with six runs scored during an eight-game hitting streak.

3. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis went 3-for-3 Wednesday to raise his average to .298 and he has not hit over .300 since batting .306 in 2008.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Braves 2

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Braves 2
