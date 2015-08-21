Preview: Braves at Cubs

Wrigley Field traditionally has been a great place to hit in the summer months, and the Chicago Cubs have been taking advantage of late. The Cubs have slugged 18 home runs in their last eight games and hope to continue their hot hitting in the second contest of their four-game series with the visiting Atlanta Braves on Friday afternoon.

Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell went deep in Chicago’s 7-1 victory in the series opener, snapping the Cubs’ three-game losing streak and pushing their lead over San Francisco for the National League’s second wild card to four games. The Braves’ recent road woes continued, as they’ve lost 19 of their last 21 away from home. Atlanta hopes to score some runs behind Shelby Miller for a change - it averages 2.7 runs in his starts and has scored fewer than four in 18 of his 24 outings. That was the case when Miller lost to the Cubs on July 19, as he allowed three runs (one earned) in six innings of a 4-1 loss and fell to 1-1 with a 2.51 ERA in six career games (five starts) against Chicago.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, MLBN, SportSouth (Atlanta), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Shelby Miller (5-9, 2.43 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (6-5, 3.97)

Miller’s winless streak has reached 16 starts dating to May 17, but it’s mostly attributed to tough luck and poor run support. The 24-year-old has posted a 3.03 ERA during the drought with 10 quality starts. Even after taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his last turn against Arizona, Miller ended up with a no-decision in a 2-1 victory.

Hendricks hopes to correct a mechanical issue that led to his shortest outing of the year in his last turn. The 25-year-old gave up five runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox but escaped with a no-decision when the Cubs rallied to win. Hendricks has issued two or more walks in five straight starts after allowing only five in his previous eight outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs CF Dexter Fowler is 15-for-31 with nine runs scored during his eight-game hitting streak.

2. The Braves have scored 95 runs in 32 games since the All-Star break, the fewest in the majors.

3. A Cubs rookie has homered in each of the last four games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 3, Braves 2