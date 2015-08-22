Preview: Braves at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have clinched their first win in the season series against the Atlanta Braves since 2012, but they hope they aren’t done taking advantage of the Braves’ road woes yet. Chicago tries for a third straight victory Saturday against Atlanta, which has dropped 20 of its last 22 road games.

The Cubs scored four unanswered runs from the fifth inning on to notch a 5-3 victory Friday — their 28th comeback win of the season — and maintain a four-game lead over San Francisco for the second National League wild card. “We know that if we’re down in the score we’re going to come back at some point, and that’s part of the confidence, part of the winning attitude,” Chicago catcher Miguel Montero told reporters. The Braves are looking for their first victory with rookie right-hander Williams Perez on the mound since June 20. His counterpart, right-hander Dan Haren, is 7-2 with a 4.29 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) against Atlanta and has won all three decisions against the Braves over the past three seasons.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), ABC 7 (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Williams Perez (4-4, 4.34 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Dan Haren (8-8, 3.63)

Perez was fairly impressive in his first stint in the majors in May and June, but he has been roughed up since being recalled July 31. He has lost all four of his starts since, posting a 7.30 ERA over that span and allowing opponents to hit .313. The 24-year-old Venezuelan has struggled with his command lately, issuing 14 walks in 24 2/3 innings in his last four turns.

Haren is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in three starts since the Cubs acquired him from Miami on July 31. The 34-year-old has managed to avoid disaster, but he hasn’t made it through more than 5 1/3 innings in any of those three outings and has surrendered six home runs. Three solo shots were his undoing last time out, as he gave up three runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings in a loss to the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 2B/LF Chris Coghlan is 8-for-18 with four homers, eight runs and 10 RBIs in his last six games and has recorded at least one RBI in four straight contests.

2. Atlanta is 21-45 on the road, and the 45 road losses are the most in the majors.

3. Chicago pitchers have recorded eight or more strikeouts in 12 straight games, the longest streak in the majors this season and the longest by the Cubs since an 18-game stretch in September 2004.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Braves 4