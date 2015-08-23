Preview: Braves at Cubs

It is no secret a youthful core has thrust the Chicago Cubs into playoff contention, but veterans like Jason Hammel also are a critical component of Chicago’s postseason aspirations. The 32-year-old Hammel takes the mound Sunday as the host Cubs look to cap a four-game sweep of the struggling Atlanta Braves after Saturday’s come-from-behind 9-7 victory.

The Cubs are surging at the right time, winning 18 of their past 22 games and scoring at least five runs in each of their past six home contests. Dexter Fowler collected three hits and scored twice Saturday; Fowler ranks third in the National League in runs scored (82) and is 18-for-39 across his past 10 games. The Braves have been awful on the road, losing 21 of their past 23 contests away from home, and need a victory Sunday to avoid a 0-7 road trip. One bright spot in an otherwise dark season for Atlanta: veteran catcher A.J. Pierzynski, who collected three hits Saturday and is batting .294 on the season.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Matt Wisler (5-3, 4.65 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (6-5, 3.38)

The 22-year-old Wisler is considered one of the linchpins of Atlanta’s rebuild, and predictably he has encountered ups and downs since making his big-league debut June 19. Wisler allowed only two runs in each of his past two starts after giving up 12 earned runs in a pair of losses to begin August. Like his team, Wisler has struggled away from home, going 2-3 with a 5.30 ERA and a .327 opponents batting average in seven road starts.

Hammel pounds the strike zone, ranking in the top 10 in the National League in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.6, seventh) and WHIP (1.09, ninth). The 10-year veteran has struggled in the second half, posting a 5.33 ERA in six starts after carrying a 2.86 ERA into the All-Star break. Hammel allowed five runs on nine hits in just three innings Tuesday against Detroit, and is winless in three August outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago belted four homers Saturday, improving its record when homering to 46-22.

2. Atlanta LF Nick Swisher hit two homers Saturday; the Braves had belted only three homers in their previous eight games.

3. Cubs INF Addison Russell hit his second homer of the series Saturday, and is batting .279 with nine extra-base hits in 19 games this month.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Braves 3