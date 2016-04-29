Preview: Braves at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are off to their best start since 1907 – a year before their last World Series title – and now they get a chance to beat up on the worst team in the majors. Chicago looks for its fourth straight victory when it opens a three-game series against the struggling Atlanta Braves on Friday at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs will be a tough matchup for rookie right-hander Aaron Blair in his second big-league start. Chicago averages 6.19 runs per game – second-most in the majors – and has scored at least six runs in 11 of its 21 games, including a 7-2 win over Milwaukee on Thursday. The Braves, meanwhile, have scored three or fewer in 12 of their 22 contests, though they snapped an eight-game skid with a 5-2 win at Boston on Thursday. Veteran outfielder Nick Markakis has been among the few bright spots for the Braves offensively, as he raised his average to .305 by going 4-for-5 with three RBIs in the finale against the Red Sox.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Aaron Blair (0-1, 5.06 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (2-1, 1.98)

Blair made his major-league debut against the Mets on Sunday, allowing three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old gave up a run in the first before settling in for four scoreless frames, but New York was able to chase him in the sixth. A first-round pick in 2013 by Arizona, Blair was acquired in the Shelby Miller deal last offseason and was 3-0 with a 1.42 ERA at Triple-A Gwinnett before being called up.

Lester has started a season with four straight quality starts for only the second time in his career, and he’s allowed more than one run only once. The 32-year-old beat Cincinnati on Friday, allowing one run and five hits over seven innings. Lester is 3-2 with a 2.78 ERA in five career starts against the Braves and threw 7 1/3 scoreless frames to win the only meeting last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B/LF Kris Bryant left Thursday’s game with a sprained right ankle and will have a precautionary MRI exam.

2. Markakis collected his NL-best 11th double Thursday, matching Hank Aaron (1969) and Marcus Giles (2003) for the most by the end of April in franchise history.

3. Chicago CF Dexter Fowler has collected at least one RBI in a career-best five consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Braves 2