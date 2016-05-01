Preview: Braves at Cubs

The opening month of the season has done nothing to quell the rampant optimism surrounding the Chicago Cubs, who look to carry their success into May when they host the Atlanta Braves on Sunday in the finale of an abbreviated two-game series. The Cubs continued their best start since 1907 with a 6-1 victory in Friday’s series opener, improving to 17-5 – the best record in the majors – and have won four straight.

The Cubs matched the franchise record for wins in the opening month of the season, but were unable to break it due to Saturday’s rainout, while the Braves (5-18) set a club record for losses in April. Cubs pitchers lead the National League with 17 quality starts in 22 games, and two of them belong to veteran right-hander John Lackey. Lackey will be expected to add to that total against an Atlanta lineup that hasn’t shown much pop. Freddie Freeman is 10-for-19 during a five-game hitting streak and has three of the Braves’ major league-low five home runs, but there aren’t many others in the lineup who can hurt opposing pitcher.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), ABC 7 (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (0-3, 4.60 ERA) vs. Cubs RH John Lackey (3-1, 4.97)

Teheran had a couple of rough outings earlier this month but has been solid his last two starts. He was excellent Monday against Boston, holding the Red Sox to one run and six hits over seven innings while striking out eight, but ended up on the wrong end of a 1-0 defeat. The Braves have totaled just 10 runs in the five games he has started.

Lackey has been inconsistent in his first four outings in a Cubs uniform, recording two strong starts and a pair of clunkers. He allowed six runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings last time out, losing at Cincinnati. The 37-year-old is 1-1 with a 2.76 ERA in three starts against the Braves.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo has 24 RBIs in April, his most in any month in his career.

2. Braves RF Nick Markakis has reached base in 27 consecutive road games, the second-longest active streak in the majors.

3. The Cubs lead the majors with 121 walks and have drawn at least six free passes 10 times this season.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Cubs 2