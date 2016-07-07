Preview: Braves at Cubs

The Atlanta Braves hit the Windy City a day earlier than expected Thursday for a makeup game against the host Chicago Cubs. The rainout from April 30 originally was scheduled as the middle contest of a three-game set - the teams split the other two contests.

A visit from the last-place Braves, however brief, could help the Cubs snap out of their recent funk, as they’ve lost six of their last seven and 12 of 17 and need to right the ship before a big three-game series at Pittsburgh beginning Friday. Atlanta owns the worst record in the majors and has lost four straight – including a three-game sweep at Philadelphia to open the seven-game road trip – scoring a total of eight runs during the skid. The Cubs hope to snap a five-game losing streak in right-hander Jason Hammel’s starts, but they’ll need to provide more run support – they’ve totaled 11 runs in those five contests. The skid started June 10 in Atlanta, where the Braves tagged Hammel for three runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings in a 5-1 victory.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), ABC 7 (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Lucas Harrell (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (7-5, 3.45)

Harrell made his first major-league start since 2014 on Saturday, limiting the Marlins to one run and three hits over six innings. It was the 31-year-old’s first big-league win since 2013 with Houston. Harrell enjoyed success against the Cubs while he was with the Astros, going 2-0 with an 0.57 ERA in four games (two starts) with both wins coming at Wrigley Field.

Hammel hasn’t won since June 4, and while some of that can be attributed to tough luck, he shouldered the blame last time out. The 33-year-old surrendered five home runs Friday against the Mets, allowing 10 runs over four-plus innings. Hammel is 2-5 with a 5.77 ERA in 10 starts against the Braves, but he did toss a one-hitter against them in 2012.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta 3B Adonis Garcia, who recorded his ninth career three-hit game Wednesday, is 4-for-6 with a homer versus Hammel.

2. Cubs SS Addison Russell has three homers and seven RBIs over the past three contests, but has only one RBI in five games against the Braves this season.

3. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman is just 3-for-18 against the Cubs this season, but he has hit Hammel well in his career, going 5-for-11 with a pair of homers.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Braves 3