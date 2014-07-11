Cubs 5, Braves 4: Justin Ruggiano delivered his second RBI single of the game with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning as Chicago defeated struggling Atlanta.

Arismendy Alcantara singled to right with two out in the ninth against Jordon Walden (0-1) and stole second - his first career steal - before Ruggiano’s hard grounder into the hole deflected off the glove of diving shortstop Andrelton Simmons and into short left field. The Braves tied it 4-4 in the ninth when Jason Heyward led off with a double into the left-center gap - his second two-base hit of the contest - and scored on Christian Bethancourt’s two-out single up the middle off Hector Rondon.

Chris Coghlan had two hits and an RBI for the Cubs, who won their second straight game after losing six in a row. Jake Arrieta ran his unbeaten streak to eight starts after yielding three runs and four hits in 7 2/3 innings and also drove in a run while Rondon (2-3) was credited with the victory despite blowing his third save in 14 chances.

Freddie Freeman drove in two runs for Atlanta, which lost for the fifth time in its last six contests after a nine-game winning streak. Alex Wood allowed four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings while recording his first major-league hit - a bunt single - and scoring on Freeman’s two-out double in the sixth that put the Braves ahead 3-2.

The Cubs took a 4-3 lead in the bottom half of the sixth when Anthony Rizzo led off with a double, Starlin Castro reached on an infield hit and Welington Castillo was hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Coghlan delivered an RBI single to right and reliever Shae Simmons walked pinch-hitter Luis Valbuena on four pitches before escaping further trouble.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arrieta’s ERA rose to 1.95 after allowing more than two runs for the first time in eight starts and is 9-3 with a 2.63 ERA in 22 outings since being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles on July 2, 2013. ... Wood was hitless in his first 38 major-league at-bats before dropping down a bunt and hitting the bag nearly the same time Arrieta’s throw struck him in the back. ... Cubs CF Junior Lake (.217) went 0-for-4 and has one hit in his last 32 at-bats.