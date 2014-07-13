Braves ride wind to victory at Wrigley

CHICAGO -- With the wind blowing out, it was an afternoon on which no lead seemed safe at Wrigley Field.

But Atlanta used Chris Johnson’s two home runs and a surprise home run from starting pitcher Mike Minor in a decisive six-run fourth inning to beat the Chicago Cubs, 11-6.

“Today was one of those days we needed all the offense we could get,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “It was typical Wrigley Field, the wind blowing out and you never felt comfortable.”

Johnson went 2-for-4 drove in four runs with his homers as the Braves evened the weekend series.

The Atlanta third baseman launched a two-run shot to left field with none out in the fourth inning against Cubs starter Edwin Jackson. With two outs in the inning, Minor followed with his first homer of the year.

Jackson was not alone with mound struggles.

Minor (3-5) pitched six innings despite allowing six earned runs and tying his season high by giving up 11 hits. He struck out five and walked one.

“It was one of those days when you get the ball up in the air and it keeps traveling,” Johnson said. “(But) Mike battled well. It’s a tough place to pitch when you get days like this. He battled and kept us in the game and we got enough.”

Right-handed reliever David Carpenter worked the eighth and ninth innings to earn his third save.

The Cubs (40-53) scored twice in the first inning. The first run was a near carbon copy of Thursday’s ninth-inning, game-winning score.

This time, center fielder Arismendy Alcantara doubled to open the game and came home on right fielder Justin Ruggiano’s single to left. Left fielder Chris Coghlan doubled to right with two out, scoring catcher Welington Castillo for a 2-0 lead.

The Braves (51-43) pulled even in the second inning when Johnson hit his first home run of the game, scoring right fielder Jason Heyward.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons’ soft grounder to center with none out in the third inning drove home center fielder B.J. Upton as Atlanta claimed a 3-2 lead.

B.J. Upton misjudged Castillo’s liner to center with two out in the bottom of the third for a double that scored Ruggiano for a 3-3 tie.

The two fourth-inning home runs that Jackson surrendered gave the Braves a 6-3 lead.

Jackson (5-10) departed after a season-low 3 2/3 innings, and right-handed reliever Carlos Villanueva came on with the bases loaded. Justin Upton hit a bases-clearing double to deep left to score for three runs.

Jackson allowed seven hits and nine runs while walking four and striking out three.

“This was one of those games were it was just embarrassing, a horrendous game, flat out no other way to put it,” Jackson said. “The team does a great job battling back and you continuously go out and give up the lead. ... That was definitely one of those games to put way back in the memory bank.”

The Cubs scored three times after loading the bases in the fifth against Minor. Alcantara came home on a passed ball and Coghlan doubled home two runs to cut the Braves’ lead to 9-6.

But Minor came back with a one-two-three sixth before departing.

“It might have been one of those starts where he battled every inning and nothing came easy today,” Gonzalez said. “I was happy we were able to get our bats going and get him a W.”

Despite a poor outing, Jackson picked up his 1,200th career strikeout in the first inning, when he fanned Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.

The Braves added two runs in the ninth against Cubs right-hander Brian Schlitter. Justin Upton’s single scored Simons and Heyward drove home Freeman with a single.

Simmons went 3-for-5 with an RBI and run scored. Justin Upton, Heyward and Johnson had two hits apiece for Atlanta.

Ruggiano had three hits, and Alcantara, Coghlan and Castillo each had two for Chicago.

NOTES: Braves C Evan Gattis, on the disabled list because of a bulging disk in his back, resumed baseball activities on Friday at Rome, Ga., with a light workout and swings in a batting cage. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said there’s no time frame yet for rehab games. ... CF B.J. Upton was back in the lineup batting leadoff after having Friday off. He still needs one RBI for 500 in his career. ... RHP Pedro Beato was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list (strained right shoulder) on Friday and outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett. ... The Braves send RHP Julio Teheran (8-6, 2.57 ERA) against Cubs LHP Travis Wood (7-7, 4.64 ERA) in Sunday’s series finale. ... Cubs officials will spend part of the All-Star Game break figuring out whether OF Arismendy Alcantara will be sent back to the minors or stay in Chicago. In three games with the Cubs, he is hitting .385. His ninth-inning single on Friday led to a game-winning run. ... Two Cubs prospects will play in Sunday’s All-Star Futures game at Target Field: SS Javier Baez (World team) and 3B Kris Bryant (U.S.). ... The three games in the Atlanta series are the Cubs’ only home games in a 23-day stretch from June 29 through July 22, when they play 14 road games.