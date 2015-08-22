Cubs come from behind to top Braves

CHICAGO -- Miguel Montero figured the best strategy against Atlanta Braves starter Shelby Miller was to waste no time on extra pitches Friday.

The approach paid off in the sixth inning when the Chicago Cubs catcher laced a first-pitch double to deep right-center to score third baseman Kris Bryant for a one-run lead.

The Cubs went on to a 5-3 victory over the Braves and their 27th come-from-behind win of the season.

“Miller was doing a good job and he was ahead on the hitters,” said Montero, who went 2-for-4 on the afternoon. “So you get ready to hit that first pitch, that first strike, and we were able to go from there.”

Just before Montero’s appearance, Bryant also sliced a first-pitch double that scored first baseman Anthony Rizzo to tie the game.

Right-handed reliever Jason Motte (8-1) worked a scoreless sixth for the victory.

Right-handed reliever Hector Rondon put two runners on in the ninth but none scored en route to his 22nd save.

The right-handed Miller (5-10) worked 6 1/3 innings, took the loss and has now gone 17 consecutive starts without a victory.

“Miller was good, you could go down to that we didn’t handle the baseball and we were not very good with runners in scoring position,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We had them on the ropes in the first two innings and he made some good pitches. He had some off speed stuff, low in the strike zone, and we didn’t add on. That was basically the game.”

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks settled for a no-decision after he pitched five innings and left trailing 3-1.

The victory was the second straight for Chicago (69-51), while Atlanta (53-69) suffered its fifth consecutive loss.

The Braves jumped ahead in the first after two singles, a double steal and a fielder’s choice RBI grounder by first baseman Freddie Freeman brought home right fielder Nick Markakis.

Markakis outraced a throw from Rizzo to Montero to score.

But the Cubs caught a break as just one run tallied.

“That was huge, that was absolutely necessary right there to get out of that with only one run,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I even liked Rizzo’s attempt at home plate. That was really quick thinking, It was a close play. I liked it.”

Cubs second baseman Chris Coghlan’s forced a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the inning with a two-out solo home run to left. It was his 15th homer of the season and second in four days.

Atlanta scored twice in the fourth after two out for a 3-1 lead when Markakis doubled to deep center to deliver third baseman Pedro Ciriaco and shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

Hendricks was pulled in the fifth for pinch hitter Chris Denorfia, who grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Montero and trim the Braves lead to 3-2.

Hendricks gave up three runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out seven in his five-inning outing.

Rizzo walked to open the sixth and the game abruptly turned on Miller’s next two pitches.

Bryant doubled to the left field corner on a first pitch and brought home Rizzo for a 3-3 tie. Montero then dropped a first pitch two-base hit into right center that scored Bryant for a one-run lead.

Miller departed for left-handed reliever Ross Detwiler with one out in the seventh and Cubs shortstop Addison Russell perched on third.

Pinch hitter Starlin Castro reached on an error and Rizzo sliced a two-out single to right to score Russell for a 5-3 lead.

Miller gave up five runs (three earned) on six hits in 6 1/3 innings while striking out eight and walking four. Miller’s last victory came on May 17, a 6-0 complete game triumph at Miami.

NOTES: Cuban prospect 3B Hector Olivera reportedly will make his major league debut with Atlanta as early as next week. Acquired in a three-team deal with the Dodgers and Marlins late last month, Olivera could be in the lineup on Monday when Atlanta opens a nine-game home stand. ... Braves SS Andrelton Simmons had been involved with a major-league-leading 88 double plays through Thursday and owned baseball’s top fielding percentage (.994). ... Atlanta sends RHP Williams Perez (4-4, 4.34 ERA) against Chicago RHP Dan Haren (8-8, 3.63 ERA) in Saturday’s game. Haren, acquired on July 31 from Miami, makes his fourth Cubs start. ... Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta became the first major league pitcher to 15 wins this season with Thursday’s 7-1 win over the Braves. His 12 straight quality starts are the most since Greg Maddux had 14 between June 25 and Aug. 31, 1992.