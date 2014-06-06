Preview: Braves at Diamondbacks

The Atlanta Braves are struggling on offense, but perhaps a seven-game road trip - beginning Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks - against two of the three-worst team ERAs in baseball might wake them up. “We’ve been shut out seven times, and we’re a team that shouldn’t be shut out because we’ve got so many talented offensive players,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez told reporters after a 2-0 loss to Seattle on Wednesday left the Braves with the second-fewest runs in the major leagues. Atlanta was the popular choice to win the National League East, but finds itself tied with surprising Miami and one game ahead of Washington.

The Braves must figure out a way to slow down the Diamondbacks, who have scored 28 runs while collecting 39 hits in their last two games after finishing their first series sweep of the season with a 12-7 victory at Colorado on Thursday. Arizona, which is 21-18 since starting the season 5-18, is receiving production up and down the lineup but especially at the top as its Nos. 1 and 2 hitters are hitting .441 in their last eight games. Atlanta’s Julio Teheran is coming off his third straight victory while leading the majors with 11 quality starts and opposes Brandon McCarthy, who is winless in his last five turns (0-2).

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (5-3, 1.83 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Brandon McCarthy (1-7, 5.20)

Teheran yielded two runs and five hits while striking out five in 7 1/3 innings of a 3-2 victory at Miami last Friday — the first runs he allowed after 17 consecutive scoreless innings. Left-handers are hitting .156 against the 23-year-old Colombian, who sports an 0.93 WHIP and has allowed only 58 hits in 83 2/3 innings this season. Teheran struck out 10 in six innings of a 3-0 victory over Arizona on June 28, 2013, and is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in three starts against the Diamondbacks.

McCarthy allowed five runs for the second consecutive start while pitching 4 1/3 innings in a 5-0 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday. Despite his poor numbers, the 30-year-old Lamar (Colo.) Community College product could attract interest at the trade deadline as Arizona figures to be in a position to shop players. McCarthy, who is 0-4 in seven home starts this season, has never faced the Braves but has held B.J. Upton in check (3-for-15, six strikeouts).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves, whose road trip consists of three games in Arizona and four in Colorado, have won six consecutive season series against the Diamondbacks and are 25-15 against them since the start of 2008.

2. Arizona SS Chris Owings was 7-for-11 with two homers, seven RBIs, two doubles, a triple and four runs scored in the three games against the Rockies.

3. Atlanta LF Justin Upton, who leads the team in batting average (.294), home runs (13) and RBIs (33), is 4-for-24 without a homer or RBI in his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Diamondbacks 2