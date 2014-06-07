Preview: Braves at Diamondbacks

Didi Gregorius is making the most of his second taste of the major leagues this season, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are encouraged they may have found their regular shortstop. Arizona hosts the Atlanta Braves in the middle game of a three-game weekend series Saturday, and Gregorius has homered in his first two games since being recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. The Braves, coming off a disappointing two-game sweep at home by Seattle, pounded out 13 hits in a 5-2 victory in the series opener, winning for the fourth time in their past six contests.

Atlanta right fielder Jason Heyward has reached base in 24 of his past 25 games, going 3-for-4 with a two-run homer to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Heyward is hitting .333 during that stretch, raising his average from .209 to .263. Gregorius went 0-for-4 in the season’s first two games, but hit .310 in 57 games in the minors and earned a second look by the Diamondbacks when Cliff Pennington landed on the disabled list with a sprained ligament in his left thumb.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Ervin Santana (5-2, 4.10 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Wade Miley (3-6, 4.85)

Santana shook off three consecutive rough outings his last time out, allowing three runs on seven hits in six innings to beat Miami on May 31. He is 1-2 in his past four starts with a 7.83 ERA and 10 walks in 23 innings. Santana is 2-0 lifetime against the Diamondbacks – including a complete-game shutout – surrendering two runs in 15 innings.

Miley has lost three of his past four starts, but control has not been a problem with one walk and 20 strikeouts in his last 13 innings. He allowed four runs on eight hits with nine strikeouts and no walks Sunday in a loss to the Reds. Miley is 0-2 in three career appearances (two starts) against Atlanta with an 11.81 ERA and four homers allowed in 10 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Opponents are hitting .337 against Santana in his past four starts.

2. Atlanta 3B Chris Johnson is 3-for-5 against Miley with a homer and three RBIs.

3. The Diamondbacks are 18-15 since starting the season 8-22.

PREDICTION: Braves 6, Diamondbacks 3