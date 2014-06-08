Preview: Braves at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks started the season by losing 22 of their first 30 games, but Chase Anderson is one reason why the Diamondbacks have fared far better the past month. The rookie right-hander looks to win for the fifth time in five major-league starts when Arizona hosts Atlanta in the finale of a three-game series Sunday. Anderson has benefited from strong run support, but has allowed only one earned run in three of his first four starts since making his big-league debut May 11.

Aaron Harang takes the mound for Atlanta in the series finale looking to continue Atlanta’s stellar starting pitching, and the Braves definitely need a strong effort after their bullpen blew two save opportunities in Saturday’s 4-3 11-inning defeat. The Braves have posted 44 quality starts in their 60 games this season. Jason Heyward brings an 11-game hitting streak into the contest, extending the streak with a 10th-inning homer Saturday.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Aaron Harang (4-4, 3.24 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (4-0, 3.32)

Harang is winless in his past four starts despite allowing two earned runs in three of those outings. He got a no-decision June 1 at Miami, giving up two runs on five hits in 6 2/3 innings, his second consecutive start of six innings or more with two earned runs allowed. Harang, who has 10 quality starts in his 12 outings this season, is 3-8 lifetime with a 3.20 ERA in 17 career games against the Diamondbacks.

Anderson has brought out the best in Arizona’s offense – the Diamondbacks are averaging 10.3 runs in his four starts – but the 26-year-old has pitched well for a rotation that has struggled. He allowed one run on four hits in six innings Tuesday to lift Arizona to a 4-2 victory at Colorado. Anderson has held left-handed hitters to a .135 batting average; right-handers are batting .340 with nine extra-base hits in 47 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta is 32-for-41 on stolen-base attempts this season.

2. Anderson has allowed four homers in his first 21 2/3 major-league innings.

3. Arizona pitchers have walked only two hitters in 20 innings in the first two games of the series.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Braves 3