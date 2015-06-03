Preview: Braves at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks boast a superstar first baseman, but center fielder A.J. Pollock has been as good as Paul Goldschmidt of late. Pollock is batting .397 with three home runs and nine RBIs in his last 16 games and hopes to stay hot when Arizona hosts the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday in the rubber match of their three-game series.

Pollock’s two-run homer in the seventh inning landed in the swimming pool, lifting the Diamondbacks to a 7-6 victory Tuesday and capping a 2-for-5 performance for the 27-year-old Connecticut native. Goldschmidt is 11-for-19 with three home runs, six RBIs and eight walks in his last five games after walking four times - including twice intentionally and once with the bases loaded Tuesday - to raise his average to .355, second in the National League to Miami’s Dee Gordon (.367). Atlanta had its three-game win streak snapped while falling to 4-5 on its 10-game road trip after wasting a three-hit performance by rookie Todd Cunningham, whose two-run double capped a five-run sixth inning and gave the Braves a 6-4 lead. Atlanta rookie Mike Foltynewicz - a member of the youngest starting rotation in the majors at an average of 24 years old - squares off against Rubby De La Rosa in a matchup of right-handers who have never faced their opponent.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (3-2, 3.96 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (4-2, 4.50)

Foltynewicz yielded two runs and struck out a career-high eight in 6 2/3 innings of a 4-2 loss at San Francisco on Friday while retiring 11 straight at one point. “I‘m keeping the walks down and just going out there and attacking guys,” the 23-year-old Illinois native told reporters. “Everything is coming along pretty well.” Foltynewicz, who struck out seven in each of his previous four turns, recorded 38 strikeouts against 13 walks in 36 1/3 innings covering his six starts this season.

De La Rosa permitted four runs in five innings of a 7-5 victory at Milwaukee on Friday in his third consecutive no-decision. The 26-year-old Dominican native is 3-0 with a 4.18 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and .227 batting average against in five home starts this season. De La Rosa didn’t figure in the decision after allowing four runs in six innings while matching a career high with eight strikeouts in his last start at Chase Field - a 9-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs on May 23.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta CF Cameron Maybin (groin, quad) could return to the lineup Wednesday after missing the last two games.

2. Braves SS Andrelton Simmons on Tuesday went 0-for-5, snapping his 10-game hitting streak - one shy of his career high.

3. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman on Tuesday went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak against Arizona to 12 games (.392, four home runs, 15 RBIs).

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Diamondbacks 2