Preview: Braves at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Atlanta Braves on Monday, looking to improve on baseball’s second-worst home record against the team with the lowest win total in the majors. Arizona has won its last two series at Chase Field, but was victorious just three times in its last 10 sets at home, while the Braves come into Monday at 45-79 on the year after losing nine of their past 11 games.

Pitching has been a problem area for the Diamondbacks all season as Arizona sports a major-league worst 5.13 ERA after giving up nine earned runs in Sunday’s 9-1 loss at San Diego. Infielder Jean Segura did not play Sunday but leads the National League in hits (156) while outfielder Yasmany Tomas has belted a major-league leading 12 homers since July 24 for the Diamondbacks. Atlanta has been outscored 82-50 in its past 11 games, thanks in part to a bullpen that allowed 14 earned runs in its previous four games before throwing 4 1/3 shutout innings in Sunday’s 7-6 victory over Washington. Left fielder Matt Kemp extended his hitting streak to six games with two hits Sunday, including his second homer in 19 games with the Braves.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (6-5, 4.45 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (4-2, 4.85)

Foltynewicz has made great strides while working through an up-and-down summer, winning four of his past six decisions, but has pitched beyond the sixth inning just twice despite throwing 100 or more pitches seven times in his last eight starts. He took a no-decision Wednesday against Minnesota, striking out seven while allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. He gave up two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts in a seven-inning effort May 8 against the Diamondbacks without getting a decision.

Godley has bounced between the bullpen and rotation since being recalled in mid-June, but a 5 1/3-inning relief stint Aug. 12 at Boston led to a start Wednesday against the New York Mets in which he allowed two runs on five hits over 7 1/3 innings. He made five starts from July 5-Aug. 3 but struggled, posting a 6.18 ERA while giving up 36 hits in 27 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old went 5-1 with a 3.19 ERA in nine games (six starts) for Arizona last season -- his first in the majors.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona swept the Braves in a three-game series in Atlanta in early May, winning by a combined margin of 16-7.

2. Braves INF/OF Jace Peterson recorded his second consecutive two-hit game Sunday, including a walkoff solo homer in the 10th inning, after collecting just three hits in his previous 14 contests.

3. Diamondbacks SS Chris Owings is batting .377 in his past 14 games with four doubles, three triples and seven RBIs.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Diamondbacks 4