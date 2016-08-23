Preview: Braves at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks are far removed from playoff consideration, but Jean Segura and Yasmany Tomas are performing as if there is a lot on the line. Segura and Tomas seek to continue their torrid play this month when the Diamondbacks attempt to defeat the visiting Atlanta Braves for the second straight night on Tuesday.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a walk-off homer in Monday's 9-8 victory in the opener of the four-game series, while Segura went 3-for-5 for his fifth multi-hit performance in the last six games and Tomas slugged his 26th homer of the campaign. Segura is batting .375 in 80 at-bats this month to raise his average to .321 - tied for third in the National League - while Tomas has gone deep nine times in August and has belted 13 shots over his last 24 contests. Atlanta has lost 10 of 12 games, but it is no fault of Freddie Freeman, who went 3-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs in the series opener after missing Sunday's game due to a right middle finger injury. "It's been a battle all year and it hurts, but I've been able to grind through it," Freeman, who has belted seven home runs during his 11-game hitting streak, old reporters. "It doesn't really affect me too much, just a couple of swings here and there every day. But (Sunday) it just got to a point where I couldn't even grip the bat anymore."

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Rob Whalen (1-2, 5.73 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (4-8, 5.04)

Whalen is making his fifth start for Atlanta since sporting a composite 2.40 ERA in 21 starts at two minor-league stops this season. His last outing was the best of his brief major-league career as he gave up three runs - one earned - and three hits in six innings while losing to Washington. The 22-year-old Whalen has struck out 23 in 22 frames and held opposing batters to a .220 average.

Bradley is winless over his last four starts and has allowed 22 runs - 18 earned - and 29 hits in 18 innings during the stretch. He has emerged victorious just once in his last 11 turns and has worked more than six frames just once during that span. Bradley lost his lone career start against Atlanta as he gave up five runs and eight hits in five innings on June 1, 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray was named NL Player of the Week after going 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 12 innings last week.

2. Atlanta LF Matt Kemp, who has hit only two homers in 20 games since being acquired from San Diego, has a modest seven-game hitting streak.

3. Arizona CF A.J. Pollock (elbow) will complete his rehab stint at Triple-A Reno on Wednesday and is expected to join the Diamondbacks for the first time since being injured in an exhibition game on April 1.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 7, Braves 6