Preview: Braves at Diamondbacks

Matt Kemp got off to a slow start after joining the Atlanta Braves, but he delivered the decisive hit and collected three RBIs in their latest victory. Kemp looks to extend his hitting streak to nine games on Wednesday, when Atlanta visits the Arizona Diamondbacks for the third contest of their four-game series.

Kemp smacked a two-run double in the eighth inning as the Braves rallied for a 7-4 victory on Tuesday. He has only belted two homers in 21 games since being acquired from San Diego, but he is 11-for-32 during his hitting streak to raise his average with Atlanta to .269. Kemp helped the Braves win for just the third time in 13 games, while Arizona has dropped eight of its last 12 contests. Jake Lamb notched two hits and two RBIs for the Diamondbacks on Tuesday after being in a 2-for-46 rut over his previous 12 games.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (3-9, 2.90 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (11-4, 4.21)

Teheran returned from a strained lat muscle Friday and allowed three runs and six hits over five innings in a no-decision against Washington. It was the seventh straight winless outing for the All-Star, who has a stellar 1.00 WHIP while holding opposing hitters to a .209 average. Teheran is 3-1 with a 2.12 ERA in six career starts against Arizona and has dominated Paul Goldschmidt (1-for-14).

Greinke settled for a no-decision against San Diego in his last start, when he gave up two runs and seven hits in seven innings. It was a much-improved effort from his previous turn, when he was scorched by Boston for nine runs and 10 hits in 1 1/3 frames. Greinke is 2-1 with a 2.61 ERA in six career starts against Atlanta and has shut down Freddie Freeman (2-for-15, seven strikeouts) but likely is relieved that A.J. Pierzynski (21-for-56, three homers) recently went on the disabled list with a hamstring injury.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock (wrist) will be activated from the disabled list on Friday and manager Chip Hale said he will start that night's game against Cincinnati.

2. Freeman was hitless in three at-bats on Tuesday to halt his 11-game hitting streak.

3. Arizona RF Yasmany Tomas, who has hit nine homers this month, departed Tuesday's game in the eighth inning with back stiffness.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Braves 1