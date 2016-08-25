Preview: Braves at Diamondbacks

Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray has been superb over his last three outings and he attempts to throw another gem when the Diamondbacks conclude a four-game series against the visiting Atlanta Braves on Thursday. Ray has allowed two earned runs and 12 hits and struck out 22 over his past 19 innings and is the reigning National League Player of the Week.

The 24-year-old Ray has struck out 174 batters in 140 innings this season while displaying the potential to be a big winner in the future. He struck out a career-best 13 and gave up one run and one hit in seven innings while defeating San Diego in his last turn. The Diamondbacks won two of the first three games of the series but blew a four-run ninth inning lead Wednesday before recording a 10-9, 11-inning victory on a sacrifice fly by outfielder Brandon Drury. Arizona center fielder Michael Bourn had two triples among four hits and is 7-for-15 in series while former Diamondbacks outfielder Ender Inciarte had four hits and is also 7-for-15 for the Braves, who have dropped 11 of their past 14 games.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Matt Wisler (4-11, 5.16 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (7-11, 4.31)

Wisler will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Thursday's game after he was demoted at the start of the month due to a horrid four-start stretch in which he went 1-3 with a 10.18 ERA and served up nine homers in 20 1/3 innings. He went 2-1 with a 3.71 ERA at Gwinnett and Atlanta is hoping he can find the early-season form that saw him take a 3.16 ERA into June. Wisler has allowed three homers in four of his last 10 big-league starts and 22 overall.

Ray has struck out 10 or more batters in three of his past six starts and issued two or fewer walks in 12 of his last 13 turns. He has served up 18 homers but 10 of them came in four different starts — he has allowed eight in his other 21 outings. Ray lost to the Braves in his lone start against them when he gave up three runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings on Aug. 14, 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves dealt OF Jeff Francoeur and cash considerations to the Miami Marlins in a three-team trade Wednesday and Atlanta's return was two minor leaguers — C Matt Foley from the Marlins and SS Dylan Moore from the Texas Rangers.

2. Arizona RF Yasmany Tomas (back) sat out Wednesday after being injured one night earlier.

3. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis had three hits, scored three runs and had two RBIs on Wednesday and is 7-for-15 with four RBIs in the series.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Braves 3