Preview: Braves at Diamondbacks

It took a little while longer than expected, but J.D. Martinez's first hit with his new team was a pleasant reminder why the Arizona Diamondbacks traded for him last week. After doing his part to put the series opener away with a mammoth home run, Martinez attempts to lead the Diamondbacks to a series victory Tuesday, when they continue their three-game set against the visiting Atlanta Braves.

After the Braves closed within two runs in the fifth inning, Paul Goldschmidt gave the Diamondbacks some more breathing room in the sixth with an RBI double before Martinez drove a hanging slider high off the center field batters' eye in Chase Field for a three-run homer. The 2015 All-Star, who arrived from Detroit in exchange for three prospects last Tuesday, was hit in the hand by a pitch in his debut and missed three games before playing his first full contest with Arizona on Monday. Atlanta, which fell 9 1/2 games behind the Diamondbacks in the National League wild-card race, has dropped six of eight since reaching the break-even mark at 45-45 on July 16 following a three-game sweep of Arizona. Sean Rodriguez did give the Braves a spark in Monday's 10-2 defeat, delivering a two-run, pinch-hit homer for his first blast with the club since coming off the disabled list on July 17 following a five-month recovery from shoulder surgery.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (8-5, 3.87 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Taijuan Walker (6-4, 3.61)

Foltynewicz remained unbeaten in his last nine starts with a win on Thursday in Los Angeles, ending the Dodgers' 11-game winning streak after allowing three runs and six hits across 6 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old has been particularly stingy of late, going 4-0 with a 2.93 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 30 2/3 frames over his last five outings. Goldschmidt is 2-for-13 with six strikeouts against Foltynewicz, who did not factor in the decision on July 15 against Arizona after giving up three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Walker came off the paternity list Sunday and hopes to end a four-game winless streak against the same team he faced for the first time 11 days ago, settling for a no-decision in Atlanta despite permitting two runs over six innings. The Louisiana native has been considerably better on the road (4-2, 2.70 ERA) than at home (2-2, 4.50) and hasn't won at Chase Field since April 27. Matt Kemp is 2-for-9 versus Walker, who was tagged for five runs by Cincinnati in his last home start on July 8.

Walk-Offs

1. The Braves are the only team in the majors this season that has yet to lose a game when scoring at least six runs (26-0).

2. Arizona OF A.J. Pollock went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs on Monday and is batting .500 with four doubles, two triples and two home runs over his last six contests.

3. Atlanta traded LHP Jaime Garcia, C Anthony Recker and cash to Minnesota on Monday for RHP Huascar Ynoa.

PREDICTION: Braves 6, Diamondbacks 3