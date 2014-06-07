(Updated: ADDS dropped word “his” in notes)

Braves 5, Diamondbacks 2: Jason Heyward went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, and Craig Kimbrel set the franchise record for saves as visiting Atlanta won the series opener.

Heyward hit a two-run homer, Jordan Schafer added three hits and two runs scored, and Andrelton Simmons doubled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh. Atlanta starter Julio Teheran (6-3) gave up two runs on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in seven innings, and Kimbrel recorded the final four outs for his 16th save of the season and 155th of his career, breaking John Smoltz’s franchise mark.

Arizona starter Brandon McCarthy (1-8) allowed three runs on nine hits with one walk and nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, and added a RBI single. David Peralta went 2-for-4 with a run scored and Didi Gregorius homered in his second consecutive game for the Diamondbacks, whose three-game winning streak ended.

Gregorius launched Teheran’s fifth pitch of the game into the right-field seats to put Arizona ahead 1-0. Schafer doubled to lead off the fifth and two hitters later, Heyward hit a 1-1 pitch just over the left-field wall for his sixth homer of the season and a 2-1 Atlanta advantage.

Peralta led off the Arizona fifth with a ground-rule double to right, and McCarthy chopped a single to left with two outs for his first major-league RBI, tying the contest at 2. Heyward drew a walk with one out in the seventh and Simmons ripped McCarthy’s first pitch down the left-field line to put the Braves ahead 3-2, and Heyward and Justin Upton singled home runs in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Heyward extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning single. … Schafer started for Atlanta CF B.J. Upton, who attended the birth of his second child Thursday in Tampa Bay and was scratched from the starting lineup after his flight to Phoenix was delayed. … Arizona RF Gerardo Parra went hitless, ending his six-game hitting streak.