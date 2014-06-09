(Updated: INSERTS homer was first of career for Peralta in Para 4)

Diamondbacks 6, Braves 5: David Peralta and Paul Goldschmidt hit two-run homers in a sixth-run seventh as host Arizona held on to win the rubber game of the weekend series.

Chase Anderson (5-0) won for the fifth time in five major-league starts, striking out eight while allowing two runs on five hits in seven innings. Chris Owings drove in the go-ahead runs in the seventh with a two-run single for the Diamondbacks, Peralta finished with two hits and Brad Ziegler earned his first save.

Aaron Harang (4-5) gave up three runs on four hits with six walks in six-plus innings. Justin Upton, Freddie Freeman and Ramiro Pena homered for Atlanta, which lost for the fourth time in five games.

Freeman singled with two outs in the sixth and Upton ambushed Anderson’s first pitch, lining his 14th homer of the season into the Arizona bullpen to put Atlanta on top 2-0. Aaron Hill led off the seventh with a single up the middle and Peralta crushed a Harang breaking ball deep over the fence in center for his first major-league homer to tie the game at two.

Owings singled home pinch-runners Ender Inciarte and Bronson Arroyo with a base hit to left off David Hale to make it 4-2 Arizona later in the frame, and Goldschmidt capped the uprising by crushing a long homer to dead center to push the lead to 6-2. The Braves rallied in the eighth on Freeman’s 10th homer of the year and Tommy La Stella’s RBI single, and drew within 6-5 on Pena’s leadoff homer in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Peralta has hit safely in his first seven major-league games, setting a new Arizona team record. … Harang did not allow a hit until Peralta’s leadoff single in the fifth, and worked out of major jams in the fourth and fifth to keep the Diamondbacks scoreless. … Atlanta opens a four-game series at Colorado on Monday, while the Diamondbacks host the Astros Monday in a two-game set before the two teams play twice in Houston on Wednesday-Thursday.