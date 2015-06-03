Diamondbacks 9, Braves 8

PHOENIX -- Arizona third baseman Yasmany Tomas had three hits and an RBI and A.J. Pollock homered to help the Diamondbacks overcame a six-run deficit in a 9-8 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field on Wednesday.

Pollock doubled to open a three-run seventh inning and scored on Tomas’ single before singles by left fielder David Peralta and second baseman Chris Owings off Jimmy Johnson (1-3) tied the game at 7.

Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia hit a sacrifice fly, his first RBI for Arizona, for an 8-7 lead as the Diamondbacks tied a franchise record for the largest deficit overcome.

Pollock, Peralta, Owings and Saltalamacchia had two hits for Arizona (25-27), which added an unearned run in the eighth inning and has won four of six.

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman hit two homers, and his three-run shot in the second inning staked right-hander Mike Foltynewicz to a 6-0 lead.

Freeman, who had three homers in the series, also homered in the fourth to give Atlanta (26-27) a 7-3 lead. The Braves have lost two in a row.

Atlanta center fielder Cameron Maybin had three hits, drove in two runs and scored two in his return to the lineup after missing two games with a leg injury.

Right fielder Nick Markakis had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in a run. He had seven hits in the series.

Arizona left-hander Andrew Chafin (4-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning for his second victory in as many days.

Right-hander Brad Ziegler gave up a home run to pinch hitter A.J. Pierzynski with two outs in the ninth inning but got his fifth save.

Markakis doubled in a run with two outs in the first inning. In the second, Maybin’s two-run double preceded Freeman’s three-run homer off Rubby De La Rosa. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons walked to open the inning and took third on left fielder Todd Cunningham’s single to right. Simmons would have been out at third base but Tomas could not hold the ball.

After first baseman Paul Goldschmidt walked and Tomas doubled in the third inning, Peralta hit a two-run double to cut Arizona’s deficit to 6-3. Freeman’s second homer pushed it to 7-3.

Pollock homered in the fifth inning to make it 7-4; it was his second homer in as many games.

Pinch hitter Aaron Hill singled in a run in the sixth inning, cutting Arizona’s deficit to 7-5 and knocking Foltynewicz out of the game. Foltynewicz gave up eight hits and five runs (four earned) in 5 2/3 innings.

De La Rosa tied a career high with eight strikeouts while giving up a season-high seven runs in five innings.

NOTES: Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt said he likely would decline an offer to participate in the Home Run Derby during All-Star Game festivities. “I‘m not ruling it out, but I don’t really have much interest in doing that,” Goldschmidt said. “I don’t think I’d be that good at it. Anyone who’s watched me take (batting practice) knows I‘m not just sitting there turning and burning trying to hit home runs. If I was better at it, I’d be more open to doing it if they asked me.” ... Atlanta CF Cameron Maybin returned to the lineup and hit second after missing two games with a groin/quad injury. ... Arizona LF David Peralta returned to the lineup after missing two games with a bruised left middle finger. He fouled a ball off his hands while attempting to bunt in the first inning Sunday. ... Arizona CF A.J. Pollock has four game-winning hits from the seventh inning, including three in his last 14 games, according to Elias Sports Bureau. His two-run homer in the seventh was the difference in Arizona’s 7-6 victory over Atlanta on Tuesday.