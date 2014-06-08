Parra’s 11th-inning single lifts Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Arizona right fielder Gerardo Parra left the field Saturday with a broken bat and a head doused in dirt and water. He would do it again.

Parra’s broken-bat single to center field drove in left fielder Cody Ross with one out in the 11th inning to give the Diamondbacks a 4-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field.

“I just wanted to put the ball in play,” Parra said. “He is nasty.”

Ross singled with one out and took second when second baseman Didi Gregorius walked on an eight-pitch at-bat against reliever David Carpenter (4-1) before Parra dropped his single into short center field.

“We just never let up,” Ross said.

The Diamondbacks (27-37) tied the score twice, once in the ninth and again in the 10th, for their fourth victory in the last five games.

Center fielder Ender Inciarte walked and stole second base with one out in the ninth against Atlanta closer Craig Kimbrel before pinch-hitter Aaron Hill doubled down the right-field line to tie it at 2. Kimbrel broke a tie with John Smoltz for the franchise career save record Friday.

“That’s huge,” Ross said. “You are talking about one of the best closers in the game in the last five years. He’s normally lights out.”

After Atlanta right fielder Jason Heyward hit his second homer of the season in the 10th inning for a 3-2 lead, catcher Miguel Montero hit his eighth homer, off Braves reliever Anthony Varvaro, to tie it at 3 in the bottom of the 10th.

“I went to the plate trying to hit the ball out and I did,” said Montero, who has three homers in his last four games. “I’ve done that many times in my career, and it didn’t happen until today.”

Arizona right-hander Randall Delgado (1-1) struck out the side after giving up a leadoff single in the 11th inning for the victory.

Kimbrel suffered his third blown save in 19 opportunities this season. He is third in major league history with a .900 save percentage among those with at least 150 saves.

“You don’t walk guys and let them steal second,” Kimbrel said. “That’s kind of what happens when you let a guy get two free bases like that. Walks always kill you. You can ask any pitcher. Any walk seems to find itself to score. It kind of sucks. You give up one run.”

Third baseman Martin Prado had three hits and left fielder David Peralta had two for the Diamondbacks.

Catcher Evan Gattis had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in a run for Atlanta (32-28), which has lost three of its last four.

Gattis extended his hitting streak to nine games, during which he is hitting .382 (13-34) with four homers and 10 RBIs.

Heyward, who drove in two runs, has an 11-game hitting streak, one short of his career high.

“We had an opportunity to win,” Heyward said. “They put some good ABs together. That broken-bat hit at the end looks like a line drive tomorrow.”

The Diamondbacks were 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position until Hill’s double in the ninth. The finished 2-for-17. Prado’s winner was the only other hit.

Atlanta right-hander Ervin Santana gave up an unearned run and six singles in seven innings to drop his ERA to 0.82 in three career meetings against Arizona, two at Chase Field.

Arizona left-hander Wade Miley gave up two runs (one earned) in seven innings. He struck out five and did not walk a batter. Miley has won only one of his last 11 starts, although his ERA during that stretch is 4.86.

Prado and Peralta singled to open the second inning. Prado scored when Atlanta second baseman Dan Uggla made an errant throw to first base attempting to complete a double play on Inciarte’s grounder.

Atlanta tied it in the third after shortstop Andrelton Simmons hit a leadoff double down the right-field line and took third on a throwing error by Parra. Heyward hit a one-out grounder to Prado, playing in, but Prado’s throw to the plate was high and Simmons slid under the tag on the fielder’s choice.

Gattis’ second double of the game drove in left fielder Justin Upton from first base with two outs in the sixth to give Atlanta a 2-1 lead.

NOTES: Arizona INF Didi Gregorius made his first major league start at second base Saturday after 104 starts at shortstop the last three seasons. Gregorius became the first player in franchise history to hit leadoff home runs in two straight games when he did it Wednesday and Friday around a day off. He replaced 2B Aaron Hill in the lineup Saturday. ... Arizona RHP J.J. Putz had consecutive scoreless outings on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Thursday and Friday but is likely to make one more rehab appearance before returning, manager Kirk Gibson said. Putz has been on the disabled list since May 6 with forearm tightness. ... Atlanta LF Justin Upton (.438) and 3B Chris Johnson (.433) were 1-3 in batting average in the National League against left-handed pitchers entering the game. ... Atlanta CF B.J. Upton was back in the starting lineup Saturday after missing Friday’s game following the birth of his child Thursday.