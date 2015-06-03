Pollock’s pool shot pushes D-backs past Braves

PHOENIX -- Arizona center fielder A.J. Pollock’s torrid streak included a dip in the Chase Field swimming pool Tuesday, when his two-run, splash-down home run in the seventh inning propelled the Diamondbacks to a 7-6 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

“He’s got all the tools,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said of Pollock. “He’s still putting it together. If he stays healthy, he’s an All-Star-type player.”

Left fielder Ender Inciarte worked a seven-pitch walk after falling behind in the count 1-2 to bring up Pollock, who hit a 1-0 fastball from Brandon Cunniff (2-1) for his sixth homer of the season with two outs in the seventh.

“I just got a pitch middle-away and hoped to put it in the gap and watch Ender run,” said Pollock, who also drove in a run with an infield single in the second inning.

Pollock, hitting .314 this season, is batting .397 with three homers, nine RBIs and 13 runs in his past 14 games.

“I just made a bad pitch and he crushed it,” Cunniff said. “I was just trying to throw a strike, outside corner. He just went with it.”

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt walked four times, once with the bases loaded, and Inciarte singled, walked twice, stole two bases and drove in two runs for Arizona, which had lost two in a row.

Goldschmidt, who also doubled, was twice walked intentionally. He has eight walks in his past three games, five intentional. He has 41 walks and leads the majors with 12 intentional walks.

“I can’t say I would do anything different,” Hale said.

Center fielder Todd Cunningham had three hits and two RBIs, and right fielder Nick Markakis added two doubles for Atlanta, which lost a 6-4 lead and had a three-game winning streak broken.

“We had four walks out of the bullpen,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “One to lead off an inning, and one with two outs and nobody on. Those hurt. You can’t be walking people in those middle innings out of the bullpen.”

Atlanta starter Shelby Miller gave up four runs in 4 1/3 innings, the shortest of his 11 starts of the season and the first in which he gave up more than two runs. He walked six and struck out two.

“I didn’t really get in the groove-type thing, but those kind of days happen,” said Miller, who is 5-2 with a 1.89 ERA following Tuesday’s no-decision. “You are still human. You look at Felix Hernandez’s start yesterday, and other guys who are doing well’s starts. It is going to happen.”

Arizona left-hander Andrew Chafin (3-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and right-hander Brad Ziegler threw a shutout ninth for his fourth save.

Third baseman Yasmany Tomas had two hits and drove in a run, and catcher Jordan Pacheco had two hits for Arizona.

First baseman Freddie Freeman singled in the first inning, stole second, and scored on Markakis’ double to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead.

Inciarte’s two-run single to right field was the only hit out of the infield in the Diamondbacks’ three-run second inning. Pacheco and Pollock had infield singles, and Miller walked three, including Goldschmidt with the bases loaded and two outs.

Arizona (24-27) took a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning without getting a ball out of the infield. Shortstop Nick Ahmed walked, was sacrificed to second, took third on a fielder’s choice and scored on Pollock’s groundout.

Atlanta (26-26) scored five runs with two outs in the sixth inning. Catcher A.J. Pierzynski’s bases-loaded single drove in two, left fielder Jonny Gomes doubled home a run, and Cunningham hit a two-run double to put the Braves on top 6-4.

NOTES: Arizona LF David Peralta was a late scratch from the starting lineup. RF Mark Trumbo replaced him as the cleanup hitter and Ender Inciarte moved to left from right. Peralta sustained a contusion on his left middle finger when he fouled a bunt off his hand Sunday and was removed in the first inning. He has not played since. ... Atlanta CF Cameron Maybin (groin/quad) was held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game but could be ready to play Wednesday, manager Fredi Gonzalez said. ... The Braves activated former major league RHP Peter Moylan from the disabled list and assigned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Moylan did not pitch last season after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery in March 2014. He signed a minor league contract with Atlanta in March with the expectation of becoming the pitching coach at short-season Class A Danville.