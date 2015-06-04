Diamondbacks overcome six-run deficit to beat Braves

PHOENIX -- By not trying to do too much, the Arizona Diamondbacks managed to do a lot Wednesday afternoon. It wasn’t the impossible; but, in baseball terms, it was close.

The Diamondbacks recovered from a six-run deficit to post a 9-8 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, tying a franchise record for the greatest deficit overcome.

“A veteran team is not going to try to do too much,” said Arizona center fielder A.J. Pollock, who had two hits and sparked a go-ahead rally in the seventh inning with a leadoff double.

“Sometimes it’s going to work out and you’re going to win the game. Other times you’re going to say, ‘Hey, we at least gave ourselves a chance in the late innings.’ That’s all you can do. Getting down that big that early is a tough spot to get out of for anyone. It’s just having the right approach.”

Pollock doubled off right-hander Cody Martin and scored on Yasmany Tomas’ single to get Arizona within one run, 7-6, before Jim Johnson (1-3) replaced Martin.

Left fielder David Peralta and second baseman Chris Owings singled to tie the game, and catcher Jarrod Saltalaacchia hit a sacrifice fly to make it 8-7.

The Diamondbacks added an unearned run in the eighth inning on Johnson’s throwing error, enough to offset A.J. Pierzynski’s pinch-hit homer with two outs in the ninth off right-hander Brad Ziegler, who got his fifth save.

“The guys just kept fighting, battling,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “It just shows what we’ve thought all along, that they’re tough guys and nothing’s going to get them down and they keep playing. That’s one of the mantras I kept giving them all year, play nine innings hard.”

Pollock, Peralta, Owings and Saltalamacchia had two hits for Arizona (25-27), which has won four of six.

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman hit two homers, and his three-run shot in the second inning staked right-hander Mike Foltynewicz to a 6-0 lead.

Freeman, who had three homers in the series, also homered in the fourth to give Atlanta (26-27) a 7-3 lead.

“I like what we see,” Freeman said of the offense. “We keep putting up runs. We know the (bullpen) will come around. We know they’ll get going.”

The Braves have lost two in a row and were 4-6 on a 10-game trip, which included an 8-6 loss Tuesday in which they lost a two-run lead in the seventh inning.

“On this road trip, some areas of our bullpen got exposed a little bit,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We need to fix that. I need to figure out a combination to get the ball to (closer Jason) Grilli’s hands somehow. It’s tough losing games like that.”

Atlanta center fielder Cameron Maybin had three hits, drove in two runs and scored two in his return to the lineup after missing two games with a leg injury.

Right fielder Nick Markakis had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in a run. He had seven hits in the series.

Arizona left-hander Andrew Chafin (4-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning for his second victory in as many days.

Markakis doubled in a run with two outs in the first inning. In the second, Maybin’s two-run double preceded Freeman’s three-run homer off Rubby De La Rosa.

After first baseman Paul Goldschmidt walked and Tomas doubled in the third inning, Peralta hit a two-run double to cut Arizona’s deficit to 6-3. Freeman’s second homer pushed it to 7-3.

Pollock homered in the fifth inning to make it 7-4 and pinch hitter Aaron Hill singled in a run in the sixth to make it 7-5 and knock out Foltynewicz, who gave up eight hits and five runs (four earned) in 5 2/3 innings.

De La Rosa tied a career high with eight strikeouts while giving up a season-high seven runs in five innings.

NOTES: Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt said he likely would decline an offer to participate in the Home Run Derby during All-Star Game festivities. “I‘m not ruling it out, but I don’t really have much interest in doing that,” Goldschmidt said. “I don’t think I’d be that good at it. Anyone who’s watched me take (batting practice) knows I‘m not just sitting there turning and burning trying to hit home runs. If I was better at it, I’d be more open to doing it if they asked me.” ... Atlanta CF Cameron Maybin returned to the lineup and hit second after missing two games with a groin/quad injury. ... Arizona LF David Peralta returned to the lineup after missing two games with a bruised left middle finger. He fouled a ball off his hands while attempting to bunt in the first inning Sunday. ... Arizona CF A.J. Pollock has four game-winning hits from the seventh inning, including three in his last 14 games, according to Elias Sports Bureau. His two-run homer in the seventh was the difference in Arizona’s 7-6 victory over Atlanta on Tuesday.