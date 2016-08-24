Kemp's 8th-inning double lifts Braves past D-backs

PHOENIX -- No matter the uniform, Matt Kemp fits right in at Chase Field.

The Atlanta left fielder hit a two-run, bases-loaded double in a three-run eighth inning and also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the Braves' come-from-behind, 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

"This is a nice field, nice backdrop," Kemp said. "You see the ball well. I've had some experience here."

Kemp has 103 RBIs in 134 games against Arizona, 51 at Chase Field. After spending all of his 10-plus-year career in the NL West, he was traded to Atlanta on July 30.

He struck out twice with runners in scoring position in the first and second innings before hitting his sacrifice fly in the fourth and his double in the eighth. A third run scored on an error on the double as Atlanta turned a 4-3 deficit into a 6-4 lead.

"Those are the situations you want to be in," Kemp said. "To get in those situations, they don't always work out the way you want them to work out, but that's one of the reasons why we play baseball, that challenge."

With Arizona in front 4-2, Dansby Swanson singled to open the eighth inning off Jake Barrett (1-2), and Ender Inciarte singled with one out. Freddie Freeman walked with two outs.

Kemp followed with an opposite-field liner into the right field corner that Mitch Haniger bobbled at the fence as the bases cleared.

"I just feel it was the one pitch that hurt me, and that was to Kemp," Barrett said. "I tried to throw inside and missed away."

Adonis Garcia had three hits and scored twice, and Kemp, Swanson and Tyler Flowers had two hits apiece for Atlanta, which had lost 10 of 12.

Swanson had a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, his first career RBI in his sixth game since being promoted last week. He was the first pick in the 2015 draft by Arizona before being traded to Atlanta in the Shelby Miller deal at the winter meetings.

Jake Lamb had two doubles and drove in two runs, and Yasmany Tomas hit a two-run single before leaving with mid-back stiffness in the eighth inning for Arizona (52-74).

Six Atlanta pitchers limited the Diamondbacks to five hits. Arizona, which had won six of nine, fell to 22-41 at home.

Atlanta's bullpen gave up three hits and no walks while striking out eight in 6 1/3 scoreless innings. That came after starter Rob Whalen surrendered four runs in the third inning on two hits, three walks and a hit batsman.

Arizona took a 4-3 lead on Tomas's two-run single and Lamb's two-run double. Lamb was in a 2-for-48 (.042) slide.

Right-hander Jose Ramirez (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the victory, stranding a leadoff triple while striking out the side.

Right-hander Mauricio Cabrera struck out three on 100, 102 and 101 mph fastballs in the eighth before Jim Johnson picked up his 11th save with a scoreless ninth.

"All of them did a great job," Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Freeman, who walked and scored twice, had an 11-game hitting streak broken.

Atlanta (46-80) had 10 runners on base in the first three innings but scored only twice, on RBI hits by Nick Markakis and Flowers in a two-run first inning.

"Had a rough time before that, but we got the big one when we needed it," Snitker said of Kemp's game-winner.

NOTES: Arizona RF Yasmany Tomas was removed because of mid-back tightness in the eighth inning, but the Diamondbacks did not seem worried. "He said it was bothering him batting, running and throwing, so we had to get him out of the game," manager Chip Hale said. "The trainers aren't concerned. The doctors aren't." Tomas is not expected to miss more than one game, if that. ... Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock is expected to be activated Friday, Hale said, and he will get plenty of time the rest of the season. Pollock was fourth in NL in WAR (7.4) last season but has missed this season with a fractured elbow incurred three days before the start of the season. ... Atlanta has used 14 different starting pitchers this season, tied with the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres for the most in the majors. ... The third game of the series Wednesday will feature the staff No. 1s, Atlanta RHP Julio Teheran (3-9, 2.90 ERA) and Arizona RHP Zack Greinke (11-4, 4.21 ERA). ... RHP Shelby Miller will make his next start Thursday, but the Diamondbacks are still deciding if it will be at Triple-A Reno or back with Arizona, Hale said.