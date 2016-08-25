D-backs blow lead before edging Braves in 11

PHOENIX -- Brandon Drury did not hit the longest of sacrifice flies, but his line drive to short left field was all the Arizona Diamondbacks needed for their second walk-off victory in three games.

Atlanta left fielder Matt Kemp made a diving catch on Drury's liner with one out and the bases loaded in the 11th inning, but he could not right himself and get enough on the throw before Jake Lamb scored the winning run in the Diamondbacks' 10-9 victory over the Braves on Wednesday at Chase Field.

"I thought it was going to drop off the bat, but he was playing so far in that he got it," Drury said. "He made a pretty good play and got to it. It is just tough to come up and throw a guy out from there after you dive."

Paul Goldschmidt, Jean Segura and Lamb homered for Arizona, and Zack Greinke recorded his 2,000th career strikeout in a game that featured 14 pitchers and 32 hits and lasted four hours, 46 minutes.

Arizona led 3-0, 6-2 and 9-4.

"Eventually we got it done," Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

Lamb doubled with one out in the 11th inning off Jose Ramirez (2-1) and took third on a wild pitch before Chris Owings was hit by a pitch and Mitch Haniger was intentionally walked. That brought up Drury, who had his second walk-off plate appearance of the season.

"Couldn't get up in time to make the throw," Kemp said. "He hit it in the right spot. I guess I wasn't in far enough. I was already in. There's really not much you can do right there. It happens so fast."

Goldschmidt and Lamb each had three hits and two RBIs, and Welington Castillo had three RBIs. Goldschmidt hit a walk-off homer in the ninth inning Monday in the Diamondbacks' 9-8 victory over the Braves.

Michael Bourn, released late in the spring by Atlanta, had four hits including two triples, and scored three runs for the Diamondbacks (53-74).

Ender Inciarte had four hits and two RBIs, while Markakis and Flowers each had three hits and two RBIs for Atlanta (46-81). The Braves fell for the 11th time in 14 games.

Atlanta tied the game at 9 with four runs in the ninth inning. Adonis Garcia homered to open the inning off Enrique Burgos, who walked the next two batters before Markakis hit an RBI single to make it 9-7.

Flowers greeted Dominic Leone with an RBI double before pinch hitter Anthony Recker walked to load the bases. Chase d'Arnaud's sacrifice fly tied it.

"We had a legit chance to win against one of the better pitchers in baseball, and it's a tough one to lose," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said.

With a stolen base in the third inning, Goldschmidt has 20 homers and 20 stolen bases, the third first baseman since 1974 to have back-to-back 20/20 years. Jeff Bagwell and Ryan Klesko also did it.

Segura tied his career high with his 12th homer in the fifth inning, and Lamb's two-run homer later in the inning was his 25th.

Greinke gave up four runs and six hits in six innings while becoming the 78th pitcher to strike out 2,000. He struck out five and walked three.

Greinke is the eighth active pitcher to reach 2,000 strikeouts, reaching the milestone when Freddie Freeman swung over a 2-2 slider leading off the fourth inning.

"It was a good pitch. I stopped making good pitches after that one pretty much," said Greinke, who was touched for two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth.

Greinke made his first home start since June 13 after missing five weeks with a strained oblique muscle.

Patrick Corbin (5-13) threw two scoreless innings for the win. It was his first home victory this season.

Atlanta right-hander Julio Teheran gave up six runs and 11 hits in six innings. He entered the game ranked eighth in the NL with a 2.90 ERA, but he saw that figure jump to 3.15.

NOTES: Arizona OF Yasmany Tomas (mid-back stiffness) did not play Wednesday after being removed in the eighth inning of the Tuesday game because of the injury. ... RHP Matt Wisler will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start for Atlanta on Thursday at Arizona. Wisler was 4-11 with a 5.16 ERA in 21 appearances (20 starts) with Atlanta before being optioned to the minors the first week of August. He was 2-1 with a 3.71 ERA in four starts there. ... LHP Robbie Ray (7-11, 4.31 ERA) will start for the Diamondbacks on Thursday. ... Arizona RHP Shelby Miller is scheduled to start for Triple-A Reno on Thursday and is "on the verge of coming back," manager Chip Hale said. Miller is 5-1 with a 3.52 ERA in seven starts since being optioned to Reno after the All-Star break. ... Atlanta SS Dansby Swanson was given his second start off since being promoted to the majors Aug. 17. Swanson is hitting .280 with a double, an RBI and three multiple-hit games in his first seven contests (six starts) after striking out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning Wednesday.