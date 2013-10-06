Preview: Braves at Dodgers

(Updated: Corrects starting time)

Los Angeles shortstop Hanley Ramirez seeks a little help from his teammates when the Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves in Sunday’s Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Ramirez homered, doubled twice and drove in all three runs in a Game 2 loss that saw Atlanta even up the series at a game apiece. The Braves had just six hits but turned three double plays in Friday’s 4-3 victory.

Ramirez enjoyed a strong second half and has continued his hot hitting into the postseason. “We’ve got to do a better job with guys in scoring position because everything counts in the playoffs,” Ramirez said after the Game 2 loss. “Every play, every pitch. It just wasn’t our night but we know we can bounce back.” Braves outfielder Jason Heyward had a key two-run single in Friday’s game. “Every night in the postseason is a must-win game for us,” Heyward said. “You don’t want to ever think it’s OK to lose.”

TV: 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (14-8, 3.20 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (14-8, 3.00)

Teheran didn’t face the Dodgers in the regular season and is making his first career postseason start. He had a 4.44 ERA in September despite going 3-1 and allowed four runs in two of his last three starts. Teheran went 6-4 with a 3.38 ERA in 14 road starts.

Ryu, a rookie, had a 1-3 record in September while pitching well with a 2.88 ERA. He started twice against the Braves this season, receiving no-decisions both times and sporting a 2.13 ERA in 12 2/3 innings. Ryu went 7-4 with a 2.32 ERA in 15 home outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Ramirez is 4-for-9 in the series and all the hits have been for extra bases.

2. Braves OF B.J. Upton has been demoted to a bench role and has struck out in both at-bats over the first two games.

3. Dodgers RHP Brian Wilson tossed a scoreless inning in each game and hasn’t allowed a run in his last 11 appearances.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Braves 2