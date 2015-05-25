Preview: Braves at Dodgers

One game above .500 and just 3 ½ games off the pace in the National League East is not where many people expected to find the Atlanta Braves on Memorial Day, but Atlanta’s early-season success undergoes a big test starting Monday. The Braves open a three-city, 10-game road trip at the Los Angeles Dodgers, facing a journey featuring three against the NL West-leading Dodgers, four against defending World Series champion San Francisco and three at Arizona.

Atlanta won three of four from Milwaukee over the weekend, Jason Grilli nailing down his 13th save in 14 chances as the Braves’ bullpen lowered its May ERA to 3.43. The Dodgers are 19-6 at home but have dropped seven of their past 11 overall thanks largely to an anemic offense, scoring only nine runs in their past eight contests. Rookie center fielder Joc Pederson leads Los Angeles with 12 homers and has drawn 31 walks in 43 games. The Dodgers lead the NL with 57 homers.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsSouth (Atlanta), SportsNet Los Angeles

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Williams Perez (0-0, 6.14 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (2-2, 3.61)

Perez made the most of his first career start Wednesday against Tampa Bay, striking out seven while allowing one run on six hits in five innings. He has rebounded from allowing four runs in one-third of an inning in his major-league debut May 8, giving up just the one run with nine strikeouts in seven innings since. Perez threw 49 of his 74 pitches for strikes against the Rays, walking one while surrendering six hits.

Anderson’s lone victory since April 15 came in a five-inning, rain-shortened effort May 8 at Colorado. He gave up three runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings Wednesday at San Francisco to take the loss. Anderson, who has seen the Dodgers score two runs or fewer in half of his eight starts, has lowered his ERA from 5.99 at the end of April thanks to a 1.99 mark through four May outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves are 2-2 against left-handed starters this season and will face southpaws in the first two games of the Dodgers’ series (Anderson, Clayton Kershaw).

2. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez is two RBIs shy of reaching 1,000 for his career.

3. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis has a five-game hitting streak, and is batting .328 while recording a hit in 16 of his past 18 contests.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Braves 1