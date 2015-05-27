Preview: Braves at Dodgers

Los Angeles is difficult to defeat at Dodger Stadium, and no one knows this better than the Atlanta Braves. Los Angeles on Wednesday tries to improve its major league-best home record to 22-6 and defeat Atlanta for the ninth time in the last 10 meetings at Chavez Ravine when it goes for a sweep of the Braves in the finale of their three-game series.

The Dodgers are unbeaten in 13 consecutive series at home (12-0-1) - the longest active streak in baseball - after registering an 8-0 victory Tuesday as Adrian Gonzalez reached a milestone. Los Angeles’ first baseman hit a two-run homer - the Dodgers’ National League-leading 61st - to increase his RBI total to 1,001 and raise his average to .346, second in the NL to Miami’s Dee Gordon (.368). Atlanta is 0-2 on its 10-game road trip and scored eight runs in its last five games after suffering its second shutout during that span. Los Angeles’ Zack Greinke hasn’t won in his last three outings (0-1) despite yielding one run in each game after winning five straight starts and opposes Alex Wood, who missed his scheduled start Friday because of a stomach virus and has yielded only two home runs in 47 innings this season.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Alex Wood (2-2, 3.83 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (5-1, 1.48)

Wood recorded two consecutive quality starts prior to his illness, including a 5-3 victory at Miami on May 16 when he yielded two runs (one earned) in seven innings. The victory snapped a six-start winless streak for the 24-year-old North Carolina native in which he was 0-2 with a 4.37 ERA. Jimmy Rollins is 0-for-14 against Wood, who struck out 11 while yielding one run over 9 2/3 innings in three appearances (one start) versus Los Angeles.

Greinke received a no-decision after scattering six hits over 7 2/3 innings of a 2-1 victory over San Diego on Friday. The 31-year-old Floridian has permitted more than one run only twice in nine starts this season while sporting an 0.87 WHIP and .187 batting average against. Greinke is 1-1 with a 2.77 ERA in four starts against Atlanta and struggles with A.J. Pierzynski (.404 average in 52 at-bats, three home runs, eight RBIs) while taming Freddie Freeman (1-for-9, four strikeouts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves 3B Alberto Callaspo on Tuesday was scratched for the second straight game as Atlanta nears completion of a multi-player trade with the Dodgers for 3B Juan Uribe.

2. Home runs have accounted for 45.4 percent of the Dodgers’ offense this season while Atlanta is at 21.4 - the lowest percentage in the majors.

3. Atlanta’s Jonny Gomes and Los Angeles’ Chris Heisey lead active major leaguers with 10 pinch-hit home runs apiece.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 2, Braves 1