Preview: Braves at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers finished their seven-game road trip with three losses in four games against the Chicago Cubs, but 22-year-old shortstop Corey Seager continues to impress at the plate. Los Angeles opens a three-game home series Friday against the Atlanta Braves as Seager, who hit .301 in May, leads the team in hits (59), homers (nine) and RBIs (28).

Seager hit .345 as Los Angeles lost four of seven on the road swing, including four multi-hit games as the Dodgers return home to try and chip into the San Francisco Giants’ 5 1/2-game lead in the National League West. The Braves come in after a good homestand, taking two of three from Miami before splitting a four-game set with San Francisco. Infielder Chase d’Arnaud finished the Giants’ series with a pair of multi-hit games, including two of Atlanta’s four hits in Thursday’s 6-0 loss, raising his average to .372 in his past 13 games. Rookie outfielder Mallex Smith is tied for the major-league lead in triples (four) in just 127 at-bats – he has 14 extra-base hits for the Braves.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), SportsNet Los Angeles

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (1-5, 2.77 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (4-3, 3.00)

Teheran’s record is not reflective of how well he has pitched, given Atlanta has scored two runs or fewer in six of his 11 starts. He gave up three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings Sunday against Miami, after striking out 12 in a no-decision on May 24 against Milwaukee. Teheran pitched against the Dodgers one time this season, giving up two runs in a no-decision over 5 1/3 innings, but was hammered for six runs on eight hits in Game 3 of the 2013 National League Division Series in Los Angeles.

Atlanta gets its first look at Maeda, who dominated in his first four major-league starts before allowing four earned runs in four of his next five outings. He rebounded with his first victory since April 23 on Saturday, holding the New York Mets to two hits in five shutout innings with two walks and three strikeouts. Maeda has struggled at home, going 1-3 with a 4.08 ERA with four homers allowed in 28 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta placed INF Gordon Beckham on the disabled list Thursday with a strained left hamstring, the same injury that sidelined him for the final two weeks of April.

2. Los Angeles RHP Kenley Jansen is four saves shy of tying Eric Gagne’s career franchise record of 161.

3. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez is hitting .341 in his past 11 contests, including five multi-hit games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Braves 1