Preview: Braves at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers attempt to extend their home winning streak to six games when they host the Atlanta Braves on Saturday in the middle contest of their three-game set. Los Angeles, which hasn't lost at Dodger Stadium since May 16 against the Los Angeles Angels, posted a 4-2 victory in Friday's series opener to halt a brief two-game slide despite registering only five hits — four of which were home runs.

Corey Seager led the way, registering the first three-homer performance of his career to raise his team-leading total to 12 blasts and notch his second three-RBI effort in four games. The loss was the second straight and third in four games for Atlanta, which built a 2-0 lead after two innings before succumbing to the long ball. Mallex Smith went 2-for-3 with a run-scoring single, giving him five RBIs in as many contests. The Braves, who were shut out in each of their previous two losses, will have their hands full Saturday as Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw looks to win his sixth consecutive decision.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Bud Norris (1-6, 5.71 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (7-1, 1.56)

Norris will make his sixth start of the season and first since April 27 in place of Mike Foltynewicz, who is dealing with a bone spur in his right elbow. The 31-year-old Norris went 1-4 while in the rotation, surrendering four or more runs in each of his final four turns before being sent to the bullpen. Norris has pitched well against Los Angeles, going 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA in eight career contests (six starts).

Kershaw has been phenomenal since suffering his lone loss of the season on April 26 against Miami, allowing a total of five runs and tossing a career high-tying three shutouts in his last six starts. The 28-year-old Texan settled for a no-decision against the Mets in New York on Sunday after giving up two runs and four hits in 7 2/3 innings, although he fanned 10 to reach double digits in strikeouts for the seventh time in his last eight outings. Kershaw has yet to lose to Atlanta, going 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA in seven career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers placed OF Yasiel Puig on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring.

2. Atlanta activated Jim Johnson (groin) from the DL while fellow RHP Ryan Weber was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

3. Los Angeles INF/OF Howie Kendrick is expected to be back in the starting lineup Saturday after sitting on the bench for two games because of a shoulder injury.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Braves 1