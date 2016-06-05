Preview: Braves at Dodgers

Scott Kazmir takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Sunday’s finale of a three-game series against the visiting Atlanta Braves looking to continue resembling the pitcher signed to a big three-year contract last winter. Kazmir has allowed only one run in his last two starts after posting a 5.23 ERA in his first nine games, and a strong performance could help lead the Dodgers to a series sweep.

Justin Turner has reached base in 17 of his last 20 games, collecting two hits and a RBI in Saturday’s 4-0 victory as the Dodgers won their second in a row against Atlanta and sixth straight home game overall. The Braves were shut out for the seventh time this season in the middle game of the series. Atlanta’s struggles with runners in scoring position continue, with the team going 0-for-11 Saturday to drop its average to .135 in the last 16 games. Braves veteran Jeff Francoeur is hitting .400 in his last 12 games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Matt Wisler (2-5, 3.16 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Scott Kazmir (4-3, 4.38)

Atlanta’s anemic offense has kept Wisler from posting a better record, as the club is averaging just 2.37 runs in the 23-year-old’s 10 starts this season. Wisler gave up three runs on four hits in a loss to the Giants on Tuesday, concluding a May in which he posted a 2.51 ERA and held opponents to a .206 batting average while striking out 29 and walking 10. Wisler gave up an unearned run in a no-decision April 21 against the Dodgers, striking out six while surrendering four hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Kazmir’s last two starts have been as outstanding as many of his first efforts of 2016 were lackluster. He held the Cubs to one hit in six innings with seven strikeouts Tuesday, getting a no-decision six days after limiting Cincinnati to one run and four hits with 12 strikeouts in six innings of a 3-1 victory. Kazmir has 31 strikeouts in his past 26 1/3 innings (four starts), going 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA in that stretch.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta has scored three runs or fewer 34 times in 55 games, going 3-31 in those contests.

2. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters 19-year-old rookie Julio Urias will make his first home start Tuesday against Colorado.

3. Los Angeles 2B Chase Utley is 0-for-8 with five strikeouts in the series.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Braves 0