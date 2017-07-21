Braves snap Dodgers' 11-game winning streak

LOS ANGELES -- Mike Foltynewicz threw 6 1/3 strong innings, Kurt Suzuki homered, and Freddie Freeman had two RBIs as the Atlanta Braves beat the Dodgers 6-3 on Thursday to snap Los Angeles' season-high, 11-game winning streak.

The Dodgers lost for just the fifth time in 36 games. It was also only their second defeat in 20 games at Dodger Stadium.

Foltynewicz (8-5) surrendered three runs and six hits, struck out five and walked two. The right-hander, who began the season 0-4, won a career-high fifth consecutive decision in his first career outing against Los Angeles.

The Braves ended a five-game losing skid to the Dodgers.

Los Angeles starter Brandon McCarthy (6-4) didn't do much in his bid to remain in the rotation. For a fourth straight start, McCarthy didn't get a win. He gave up six runs and nine hits over four innings. He had five strikeouts and a walk.

The Braves struck quickly, scoring twice in the first. Freeman squirted a single past Cody Bellinger at first base to send in Ender Inciarte for a 1-0 lead. Inciarte had opened the game with a single. Matt Adams' double chased in Freeman.

Los Angeles pulled within 2-1 in the bottom of the first when Bellinger collected his team-high 63rd RBI, driving in Corey Seager. A one-out double extended Seager's hitting streak to 10 games.

Atlanta went ahead 3-1 in the third, when Brandon Phillips opened with a triple past diving right fielder Yasiel Puig. Freeman singled to knock in Phillips for his second RBI of the game.

The Braves put a three-spot up in the fourth to surge in front 6-1, as McCarthy continued to struggle. Suzuki hit a two-run homer, his eighth homer of the year, and Inciarte added an RBI single.

It was the last inning for McCarthy, as he stretched his winless streak to a month after entering the game with three straight no-decisions.

The Dodgers tried to climb back into the game when Yasmani Grandal clubbed a two-run homer in the sixth, slicing the deficit to 6-3. Chris Taylor was aboard after a one-out double. However, Foltynewicz quickly retired Joc Pederson and Puig to quell the threat.

After Foltynewicz left following his 100th pitch, the Dodgers didn't have much luck against three relievers. They got one runner to third over their final five outs.

Jim Johnson collected his 22nd save by working the ninth.

NOTES: Braves 1B Freddie Freeman was in the lineup after leaving the Wednesday game against the Chicago Cubs with flu-like symptoms. ... LHP Jaime Garcia is listed as Atlanta's starter for Friday against the Dodgers, but reports are he wiull be traded to the Minnesota Twins. LHP Alex Wood will start for Los Angeles. ... Dodgers RHP Sergio Garcia was designated for assignment. ... Dodgers LHP Grant Dayton (neck) was activated from the disabled list. ... Los Angeles 2B Chase Utley got his first start since the All-Star break, and he went 1-for-3.