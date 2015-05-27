Kershaw, Dodgers shut out Braves

LOS ANGELES -- The impending trade of popular Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Juan Uribe tempered a big night for first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and ace Clayton Kershaw on Tuesday.

Gonzalez homered and topped 1,000 career RBIs, and Kershaw fanned 10 and flashed his Cy Young Award form, sparking the Dodgers to an 8-0 rout of the Atlanta Braves before 40,667 fans at Dodger Stadium.

In the fifth inning, Gonzalez smacked an 0-1 pitch from Braves starter Julio Teheran into the seats in left for a two-run homer, making the score 8-0. He became the 12th active player to reach the RBI milestone, and his teammates forced him to the dugout steps to acknowledge the cheers.

“That was great,” said Gonzalez, who hit his 10th home run of the season. “The fans here are always great, always supportive and always give a lot of energy. It was pretty cool.”

The Uribe trade, though, expected to be finalized with approval from the commissioner’s office by Wednesday, put a chill in the locker room. Uribe and Atlanta infielder Alberto Callaspo, who was a late scratch for the second game in a row, are expected to be part of a multi-player deal.

“He’s been great,” said Gonzalez, who joked about how sad he was that he wouldn’t be able to charge room service meals to Uribe’s hotel room anymore when the team is on road trips. “Everybody loves him, and he’ll definitely be missed in the clubhouse for sure.”

Uribe lined up with the Dodgers for the national anthem, then headed down the dugout ramp and never returned. The 36-year-old veteran said Dodger manager Don Mattingly told him a deal was imminent.

“I think maybe tonight or tomorrow,” Uribe said as he headed to his car after the game.

Asked what he would miss about the Dodgers, Uribe broke down in tears.

The Dodgers didn’t miss a beat without Uribe in the lineup. Right fielder Andre Ethier drove in a pair of runs with a fourth-inning double, while second baseman Howie Kendrick, third baseman Justin Turner and catcher A.J. Ellis each had an RBI.

Kershaw (3-3) didn’t walk a batter while blanking the Braves on four hits over seven innings. The reigning National League MVP retired the first 12 hitters he faced before right fielder Nick Markakis led off the fifth with a single. He lowered his ERA from an un-Cy Young-like 4.32 to 3.86.

”I‘m just trying to win, trying to pitch,“ said Kershaw, who also drove in a run. ”People are going to have opinions, I guess. That’s great. I guess people have high expectations for me, too, which is great. But at the end of the day, I just care what my coaches and teammates think.

“There’s stuff wrong, giving up runs. But I think it’s not what’s wrong, it’s just minor tweaks here and there.”

Dodgers relievers J.P. Howell and Sergio Santos each pitched a scoreless inning to complete the shutout.

Markakis had three of Atlanta’s five hits, two of them off Kershaw.

Teheran (4-2) lasted just 4 1/3 innings, knocked around for eight runs on 10 hits with three walks (one intentional) and a strikeout. Teheran coasted through the first three innings with little trouble, but the Dodgers nailed him for six runs in the fourth, a season high for them in an inning, to break the contest open.

“These guys swing the bats real well,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “The execution of the pitches was as not as good as we’ve seen them. We’ve got to work on that.”

Kendrick ignited the Dodgers’ outburst in the fourth, lining an RBI single in the gap in left-center to score shortstop Jimmy Rollins for a 1-0 lead.

After an intentional walk to Gonzalez, Turner singled down the right field line to plate Kendrick.

Ethier followed with a two-run double to make it 4-0. Ellis doubled home Ethier for another run before Kershaw drove in Ellis with a base hit for a 6-0 cushion.

Gonzalez’s two-run shot in the fifth added to the Braves’ misery.

“I was just trying to hit a line drive,” said Gonzalez, who homered for the first time since May 5, a span of 17 games. “That was a line drive. It just carried enough.”

NOTES: The Dodgers have a major league best winning percent of .778 (21-6) at home. They also improved to 12-0-1 in their last 13 series at Dodger Stadium. ... Braves LHP Alex Wood (2-2, 3.83 ERA) will start against Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke (5-1, 1.48 ERA) in the series finale Wednesday.