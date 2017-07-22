EditorsNote: resending

Braves ride Garcia's arm, bat to rout of Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- If the price was right for the Atlanta Braves' Jamie Garcia before the game, it has certainly changed.

Garcia, the focus of countless trade rumors, hit a grand slam and pitched seven effective innings as Atlanta thumped the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-3 on Friday night.

"I'm not going to lie to you guys about it,'' Garcia said. "I heard about it from people reaching out to me. I was aware there was some stuff going on but I'm an Atlanta Brave and excited to still be here.''

The Dodgers would have welcome a deal before he stiffled them.

Garcia (4-7) also had a hand in two other runs when Alex Wood botched Garcia's popup in the fourth inning for a two-run error.

"I looked at the last second to see if anyone was coming and I heard Yasmani Grandal yelling my name,'' Wood said. "He usually takes over and catches it. In retrospect I won't be catching any more popups.''

Wood (11-1) lost for the first time since May 30, 2016, a span of 14 consecutive starts. He also was defeated for the initial time this year at Dodger Stadium.

"Woody hasn't had an outing like that all year,'' Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He didn't have his best stuff.''

Garcia had his way with the Dodgers on the mound and at the plate. Despite being rumored to be traded to the Minnesota Twins in the hours before his start, he surrender three runs and seven hits. He struck out four and had one walk during his 91-pitch outing.

Then there was his first career grand slam on an 0-2 pitch, his first homer since Oct. 1, 2012. Before the blast, Wood made Garcia look bad on a nasty slider.

"After that I was just thinking put it in play and he made a mistake,'' Garcia said. "That was pretty unbelievable. I had never hit a grand slam in my life, not even in Little League.

It's his veteran left arm, though, that numerous contenting clubs are seeking. Garcia's price seemingly escalated as he throttled the team with the majors' best record in handing the Dodgers their second straight loss. Los Angeles absorbed consecutive losses for the first time since June 5-6 against the Washington Nationals.

"He was very impressive in that he could put everything aside and do his job,'' Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "He gave us a great start. He just kept pounding the strike zone and getting after the hitters. You could just tell by the look in his eye he was focused.''

Tyler Flowers added a three-run shot in the sixth to give him four RBIs to match Garcia in the Braves' 13-hit attack.

The Dodgers scored in the fifth on Yasiel Puig's groundout, closing within 9-1.

Atlanta pulled away and chased Wood in the fifth when Garcia stroked a grand slam for his third career home run to pad the Braves' cushion to 9-0. Freddie Freeman opened the inning with his 18th homer.

Wood's inability to corral a harmless pop fly in the fourth inning cost him two runs and put the Dodgers in a 4-0 hole.

The Braves were about to strand two runners in scoring position with two outs when Garcia lifted a fly half between first and home. Neither catcher Yasmani Grandal nor first baseman Cody Bellinger broke on the ball, leaving Wood in the perfect position to catch it. But the ball glanced off his glove, allowing Nick Markakis and Sean Rodriguez to score. Markakis had singled and Rodriguez walked.

The Braves got busy early, pushing across two first-inning runs. Johan Camargo's double brought around Ender Inciarte after he opened with a single. Camargo, who got a hit for the 16th time in his last 19 starts, scored on Flowers' single.

"It was just one of those days and we haven't had many of those,'' Roberts said. "You don't like days like those but it is still just one loss and we still feel good about ourselves."

NOTES: Braves 2B Brandon Phillips (hamstring) was out of the starting lineup but available to pinch-hit. ... Braves C Kurt Suzuki was put the on bereavement list and is expected to return on Monday. C Anthony Recker was called up from Triple-A. ... Braves LHP Eric O'Flaherty was released. ... Dodgers CF Kike Hernandez got the nod over Joc Pederson. ... Manager Dave Roberts said he prepared various lineups as rumors circulated that Braves starter LHP Jaime Garcia would be traded before the game.