Preview: Braves at Giants

Two star players eager to put their slow starts behind them meet when the visiting Atlanta Braves begin a three-game series on Monday against the San Francisco Giants. Both players have reason to be encouraged after Sunday, when Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval snapped a 6-for-38 slump with a season-high three hits against the Dodgers while Atlanta right fielder Jason Heyward belted a two-run shot against the Cubs for his first home run since April 9.

Both teams enter the battle of division leaders on a high note, with San Francisco winning 13 of its last 17 to move a season-high 10 games over .500. The Giants will likely have Michael Morse starting at first base in place of Brandon Belt, who will miss the next six weeks due to a broken left thumb. Atlanta, which has won four of five following a seven-game losing streak, should have left fielder Justin Upton back in the lineup after he missed Sunday’s game with a lower back contusion.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, SportsSouth (Atlanta), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Gavin Floyd (0-0, 1.29 ERA) vs. Giants RH Tim Lincecum (2-0, 0.66)

Floyd made a successful return from Tommy John surgery Tuesday by holding St. Louis to one run over seven innings in his first start in more than a year. “I expected a guy that’s going to scuffle through five, six innings first time out,” manager Fredi Gonzalez told MLB.com. “He sure passed with flying colors. You can’t ask for anything more.” Floyd, who made just five starts last season, is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two career starts against San Francisco.

Opponents are hitting .329 against Lincecum, who has failed to pitch past the sixth inning in any of his first seven starts. The two-time Cy Young award winner allowed four runs on eight hits over four frames against the Pirates on Wednesday. Dan Uggla is hitless in 13 at-bats against Lincecum, who yielded one run over six innings in a 2-1 win over the Braves on May 2 and is 8-6 with a 2.89 ERA in 14 career starts against Atlanta.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants held the Braves to a total of three runs during a three-game sweep in Atlanta earlier this month.

2. Braves 3B Chris Johnson is 10-for-19 during his five-game hitting streak while lifting his batting average to .279.

3. San Francisco is 18-1 when leading after seven innings.

PREDICTION: Braves 6, Giants 3