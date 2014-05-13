Preview: Braves at Giants

The Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants rode two of the best pitching staffs in baseball to the top of their respective divisions, but San Francisco has won the first four meetings between the teams this season. The Giants captured Monday’s series opener 4-2, riding Tim Lincecum’s season-high 11 strikeouts. Atlanta has posted quality starts in 29 of its 37 games and leads the majors in ERA at 2.66.

Another familiar theme for both squads – hitting solo homers – was on display again Monday, as San Francisco’s Tyler Colvin and Atlanta’s B.J. Upton each connected on bases-empty longballs. The Giants have hit 32 of their 46 homers with the bases empty, while Atlanta has 22 solo homers among its 38 total. San Francisco’s pitching has limited the Braves to five runs in the four matchups this season.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Mike Minor (0-2, 6.97 ERA) vs. Giants RH Ryan Vogelsong (1-1, 3.93)

Minor made his season debut against the Giants on May 2 in Atlanta and pitched well, allowing two runs (both on solo homers) on seven hits in six innings while losing 2-1. He was pounded by St. Louis last Wednesday, surrendering six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. Minor is 2-1 with a 2.93 ERA in five career starts against the Giants.

Vogelsong comes in off three strong performances, including a victory at Atlanta on May 3 in which he allowed one run on five hits in six innings. He has given up two earned runs on 12 hits in his past three outings, striking out 14 in 20 1/3 innings. Vogelsong has been particularly tough at home, posting a 2.50 ERA in three starts while holding opponents to a .210 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco has played well against good competition, going 16-5 against teams .500 or better.

2. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman is 5-for-13 with two homers lifetime against Vogelsong.

3. San Francisco CF Angel Pagan had three hits Monday and is hitting .385 at home this season.

PREDICTION: Giants 4, Braves 2