Preview: Braves at Giants

Good things usually happen for the Atlanta Braves when Julio Teheran takes the mound, and the Braves will look for another strong performance from their developing ace when they wrap up a three-game series Wednesday at San Francisco. Atlanta beat the Giants 5-0 on Tuesday for the first time in five tries this season and, despite going 5-9 since April 28, still lead the National League East by 2 1/2 games. The Giants maintain a 2 1/2-game advantage in the National League West but have split their past eight contests.

A key to San Francisco’s early-season success has been the performance of role players like Hector Sanchez, who is 10-for-28 in eight games this month. Sanchez made his first appearance of the season Tuesday at first base and figures to get more playing time there with Brandon Belt on the mend following surgery on his fractured left thumb. The Braves have beaten San Francisco just three times in their past 11 matchups, but a victory Wednesday would give Atlanta its fifth road series victory in six tries.

TV: 3:45 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (2-2, 1.71 ERA) vs. Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (4-3, 2.83)

Teheran allowed three solo homers but little else in a loss to San Francisco on May 3 in Atlanta, giving up four hits while striking out seven. His last start was even better, as he gave up one run on one hit in eight innings while taking a no-decision. Teheran has pitched at least seven innings in his past five starts, including two eight-inning efforts and a complete-game shutout.

Bumgarner opened May with two victories, allowing one earned run in 14 innings. He beat the Braves on May 4 in Atlanta, allowing only an unearned run with nine strikeouts in six innings, then followed up five days later with eight innings of one-run, four-hit pitching with eight strikeouts against the Dodgers. Bumgarner, who lost his final three starts of April, has struck out seven or more hitters four times in eight starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta’s three-run sixth Tuesday marked the first time since the third inning May 1 at Miami that the Braves plated three runs in an inning.

2. San Francisco OF Michael Morse is mired in a 2-for-28 slump and has not homered since May 3.

3. Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez told reporters the Braves will use a six-man starting rotation through next weekend.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Giants 1